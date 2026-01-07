Mahindra XUV 3XO EV User Guide: Top 5 Key Questions Answered On The Electric SUV

Mahindra has expanded the XUV 3XO lineup with the introduction of the all-new XUV 3XO EV , marking the brand’s second offering within the compact EV space. Priced from ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the EV builds on the strong foundation of the ICE-powered 3XO and targets urban buyers looking to make the shift to clean mobility without compromising on familiarity with a new form factor. With two variants on offer and deliveries slated to begin later this month, here are answers to some of the most common questions readers have been asking:

Is the XUV 3XO EV a ground-up EV or a converted model?

What battery, range and performance does it offer?

What features differentiate it from the ICE 3XO?

How safe and tech-loaded is it?

What are the variants, prices and delivery timelines?

1. Is the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV an all-new electric SUV or an adaptation of the existing 3XO?

Asked by Rahul S.

The XUV 3XO EV has not been built as a ground-up EV with a dedicated skateboard platform. Instead, it is based on the existing XUV 3XO platform. As such, it retains the familiar design and proportions of the ICE model, as well as its overall cabin layout. This approach allows Mahindra to offer an EV that feels instantly familiar to existing 3XO buyers, while keeping costs and learning curves in check.

Category XUV 3XO EV AX5 XUV 3XO EV AX7L (adds over AX5) Design Single-pane sunroof, R16 diamond-cut alloys, twin 10.25-inch infotainment & cluster, leatherette steering, LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs with turn indicators, Infinity LED tail lamps, roof rails, rear spoiler Skyroof panoramic sunroof, soft-touch leatherette dashboard & door trims, leatherette seats, R17 diamond-cut alloys, LED front fog lamps Comfort & Convenience Dual-zone climate control, passive keyless entry, push-button start, EPB with auto hold, auto headlamps & rain-sensing wipers, electrically foldable ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, rear armrest with cupholders, rear wiper/washer & defogger, 60:40 split rear seat, rear AC vents, wireless charger, front & rear USB charging Auto-dimming IRVM, cooled glovebox with illumination, illuminated sun visors with vanity mirrors Safety Rear-view camera, ESP, 6 airbags, TPMS, cruise control Level 2 ADAS suite, adaptive cruise control with stop & go, Smart Pilot Assist, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, front parking assist ADAS Features — Lane departure warning & protection, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, forward collision warning, AEB (vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist), high beam assist Technology Adrenox with Alexa, online navigation, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 6 speakers with steering controls 7-speaker Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos, 65W USB-C fast charging Performance (Common) 39.4 kWh battery, 110 kW power, 310 Nm torque, 0–80% in 50 min (50 kW DC), Fun/Fast/Fearless drive modes, FDD suspension with MTV-CL tech, 10.6 m turning circle Same as AX5

2. I largely drive within the city but I do want an EV that is not sluggish to drive around. It the XUV 3XO EV a good option?

Asked by Kavita Joshi

All variants of the XUV 3XO EV are powered by a 39.4 kWh battery pack, with Mahindra claiming a real-world range of up to 285 km. The battery powers a single 110kW electric motor that can deliver 310 Nm of torque. This allows the SUV to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds, making it one of the quickest offerings in its segment. The performance and range figures should be just fine for daily commutes within the city as well as the occasional highway run.

3. How does the XUV 3XO EV differ from the ICE version when it comes to the features and cabin experience?

Asked by Akash Mehta

The overall layout has been carried over from the ICE version, maintaining a familiar cabin experience with modern digital interfaces.

The XUV 3XO EV carries over the tech suite from the ICE-powered XUV 3XO. It gets two 10.25-inch HD screens for infotainment and the digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, electronic parking brake with auto hold and a single-pane sunroof. The top-spec AX7L elevates the experience with leatherette upholstery for the cabin, a panoramic Skyroof, soft-touch materials with copper accents and larger 17-inch alloy wheels.

4. What safety features and driver-assistance features does the XUV 3XO EV offer?

Asked by Siddhartha Pillai

The XUV 3XO received a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP and its electric iteration is likely to continue with the same. Standard features include 6 airbags, ESP, disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring and a rear-view camera.

The top-spec AX7L goes a step further with Level 2 ADAS, featuring adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane keep assist, lane departure protection, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, and traffic sign recognition. It also gets a 360-degree surround view system with blind view monitoring and front parking sensors, placing it among the more well-equipped EVs in its class.

5. How fast can the XUV 3XO EV charge, and is a home charger included?

Asked by Kopal Arora

The XUV 3XO EV supports DC fast charging, allowing buyers to recover most of the battery charge in under an hour under ideal conditions.

The XUV 3XO EV supports DC fast charging at speeds of up to 50 kW, which allows the battery to charge from 0 to 80 per cent in around 50 minutes under ideal conditions. The home charger is not included; Mahindra offers a 7.2 kW wall charger as an option that can be installed at home for an additional cost of ₹50,000.

6. What are the variants and pricing for the XUV 3XO EV and when do deliveries begin?

Asked by Deepak Yadav

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is offered in just two variants, AX5 and AX7L, and these differ primarily in terms of equipment while carrying the same battery-motor configuration. The AX5 is priced at ₹13.89 lakh, while the AX7L comes in at ₹14.96 lakh (both ex-showroom). Deliveries are scheduled to begin on February 23, 2026. With this pricing, Mahindra is positioning the XUV 3XO EV as an accessible entry point into electric mobility, especially for buyers already familiar with the 3XO brand.

