Indian automaker Mahindra recently announced that its electric three-row SUV, the XEV 9S , has secured a five-star safety rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) crash tests, becoming the latest electric SUV from the Indian automaker to achieve the top rating. The result is applicable to all variants of the seven-seater electric SUV, adding another safety milestone to Mahindra's expanding electric vehicle portfolio.

Mahindra XEV 9S has secured a five-star Bharat NCAP rating across all variants, scoring highly in occupant protection. The electric SUV offers three battery options and up to 679 km range

Mahindra XEV 9S: Bharat NCAP Crash Test

In the Bharat NCAP assessment, the XEV 9S scored 31.15 points out of a possible 32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP). It also secured 45 points out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP). During the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the SUV offered 'good' protection for the driver's head, neck, chest, pelvis, thighs and feet, while the front passenger received 'good' protection across most of the evaluated body regions, although chest protection was rated adequate.

Additionally, the XEV 9S delivered strong performance in the side-impact assessments. The side movable deformable barrier test recorded 'good' protection across all evaluated body regions.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Safety Features

The electric SUV comes equipped with a comprehensive range of passive and active safety features, including multiple airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill-hold assist, a 360-degree camera, blind-spot view, tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child-seat mounts, among others.

Higher-spec variants additionally receive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The suite includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking and driver drowsiness alert.

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Mahindra XEV 9S: Battery, Range and Performance

Moreover, the company offers the XEV 9S with three battery pack options, including a 59 kWh, a 70 kWh and a 79 kWh, with all three configurations supporting DC fast charging, with charging power ranging between 140 kW and 180 kW.

The entry-level Pack One Above variant can be configured with either the 59 kWh battery pack, producing 231 hp, or the larger 79 kWh unit, which develops 286 hp. Both versions feature a rear-wheel-drive setup. According to ARAI-certified figures, the 59 kWh version delivers a claimed range of up to 521 km, while the 79 kWh configuration offers up to 679 km on a single charge.

The mid-spec Pack Two Above variant is equipped with a 70 kWh battery pack paired with a 245 hp electric motor and boasts an ARAI-certified range of up to 600 km. Meanwhile, the top-spec Pack Three and Pack Three Above variants are exclusively available with the larger 79 kWh battery pack.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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