Mahindra XEV 9S launched in India at 19.95 lakh

Mahindra has officially launched the XEV 9S at a starting price of ₹19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), expanding its premium EV portfolio with a new three-row model. Positioned above the XEV 9e , the Mahindra XEV 9S is the latest all-electric SUV from the manufacturer. It is built on the dedicated INGLO architecture and is designed to prioritise maximum cabin space, advanced onboard tech, and luxurious seating. The “S" in the name represents “space," a key focus area for the new EV, which claims to offer class-leading interior room and practicality.

Available with two battery pack options and four broad variants, the Mahindra XEV 9S’s price ranges all the way up to ₹29.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Pack Three Above. Bookings will open on January 14, with deliveries scheduled to commence from January 23, 2026.

Mahindra XEV 9S Variant-wise Price and Battery Pack Options Variant Ex-showroom Price Battery Capacity Pack One Above ₹ 19.95 lakh 59 kWh Pack One Above ₹ 21.95 lakh 79 kWh Pack Two Above ₹ 24.45 lakh 70 kWh Pack Two Above ₹ 25.45 lakh 79 kWh Pack Three ₹ 27.35 lakh 79 kWh Pack Three Above ₹ 29.45 lakh 79 kWh

Mahindra XEV 9S: Design and interior

The XEV 9S reflects a focus on maximising cabin space with luxurious creature comforts and modern tech

The XEV 9S retains the characteristic design language seen on the BE 6 and the XEV 9e, bringing a commanding road presence with an aggressive front fascia featuring connected LEDs. It introduces a split LED tail-lamp design instead of the connected treatment seen previously. The visual influence of the XUV700 remains evident, especially in the front profile and overall stance.

The SUV boasts an overall cabin volume of 3,941 litres, accompanied by a 527-litre boot and a 150-litre frunk, numbers that Mahindra claims are segment-leading. It features a sliding second row and reclining seats, alongside ventilated seating and a powered Boss Mode for enhanced rear passenger comfort. A panoramic sunroof is available straight from the base variant.

The dashboard of the XEV 9S is equipped with a massive triple screen display integrated with MAIA AI

Stepping inside the cabin reveals a heavy emphasis on technology and passenger experience. The model debuts MAIA AI, Mahindra's new artificial intelligence system integrated across the infotainment and vehicle control ecosystem.

The dashboard is equipped with a large triple-screen setup accompanied by two BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) rear entertainment displays, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and a VisionX augmented-reality head-up display for the driver. Other features include a 65W fast charging port, ambient interior lighting, and a full-length sky roof. The SUV also features the most advanced AQI air purifier system with VR-assisted LED monitoring.

Also Read : Mahindra's global SUV–Pickup rollout to begin in 2027

Mahindra XEV 9S: Battery and performance

The XEV 9S electric SUV can be had with three battery pack options, all of which power a 210 kW motor generating up to 380 Nm of torque

The SUV promises premium long-distance usability, supported by four drive modes and five regenerative braking levels. It is offered with three LFP battery pack variants: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh, supplying power to a 210 kW motor generating 380 Nm of torque. Claimed real-world ranges are 400 km, 450 km and 500 km, respectively.

Mahindra claims that this is the fastest 7-seater SUV in its segment, with a 0-100 kmph sprint taking just 7 seconds before topping out at 202 kmph.

Mahindra XEV 9S Variant-wise Range, Power, and Charging Variant Battery MIDC Range (P1 + P2) Motor Output Fast Charging Time (20-80%) Pack One Above 59 kWh 521 km 170 kW 20 min (140 kW charger) Pack One Above 79 kWh 679 km 210 kW 20 min (180 kW charger) Pack Two Above 70 kWh 600 km 180 kW 20 min (160 kW charger) Pack Two Above 79 kWh 679 km 210 kW 20 min (180 kW charger) Pack Three 79 kWh 679 km 210 kW 20 min (180 kW charger) Pack Three Above 79 kWh 679 km 210 kW 20 min (180 kW charger)

Mahindra XEV 9S: Safety

In terms of safety and driver assistance, Mahindra equips the XEV 9S with 7 airbags as standard alongside Level-2+ ADAS capability, supported by the INGLO platform’s high-rigidity structure and optimised battery placement. The ADAS suite is complemented by 5 radars and 1 Vision Camera, and it further features Driver Drowsiness Detection.

The architecture also allows for a flat-floor layout to improve legroom across all three rows. Ground clearance for the battery stands at 9 mm, and vehicle height is rated at 1,745 mm.

Mahindra says the XEV 9S’ development was shaped directly via feedback from XEV 9e and BE 6 customers, with a focus on cabin space, luxury-level creature comforts, and a modern digital experience. The brand positions the model as a bridge between mainstream and luxury-segment electric SUVs.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: