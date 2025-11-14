Mahindra XEV 9S latest teaser gives away new details

Mahindra is set to launch its third all-electric SUV in India, and the company has been releasing teasers to give us a glimpse at what to expect. The latest teaser reveals fresh details about the model’s interior and feature suite. The upcoming Mahindra XEV 9S will launch on November 27 as the three-row entry to the company’s premium EV lineup. To be built on the dedicated INGLO architecture, it will feature a wheelbase longer than the XEV 9e to fit an extra row of seats.

The video clip reveals the XEV 9S’s cabin, which gets a blacked-out design and seats upholstered in a perforated material with a silver plate and contrast stitching. Occupants will be treated to the Harman Kardon system that is found on the BE 6 and the XEV 9e, while the cabin retains the triple-screen setup on the dashboard.

The interiors are lined with soft-touch materials and the SUV will offer memory function for the seats. Among other expected features are ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, and a Level-2 ADAS suite.

Mahindra XEV 9S: What we know so far

The Mahindra XEV 9S will be built on the scalable INGLO platform, enabling vehicles of different lengths and seating layouts to be built on the same foundation. As a result, Mahindra can increase the wheelbase without making considerable changes to the core components. The new 7-seater is however expected to carry a different interior layout compared to the 5-seater XEV 9e. The skateboard platform’s flat-floor design allows for a sliding second row of seats.

Also Read : Indian EV market accelerates in October 2025 with strong PV and CV demand

Mahindra XEV 9S: Powertrain details

Powertrain details have not been confirmed as of yet, but the upcoming XEV 9S should feature the same specifications as the top-spec XEV 9e. This variant gets a 75 kWh battery that enables 656 km of claimed single-charge range. The XEV 9e also brings a 59 kWh battery pack in the lower-spec variants for a claimed single-charge range of up to 542 km.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: