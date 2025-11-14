HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Xev 9s Latest Teaser Reveals Cabin Details: India Launch On November 27

Mahindra XEV 9S latest teaser gives away new details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2025, 12:03 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • The latest Mahindra XEV 9S teaser reveals fresh details on the premium interiors and features of the three-row electric SUV.

Mahindra XEV 9S teaser
The latest Mahindra XEV 9S teaser reveals fresh details about the cabin and feature suite
Mahindra XEV 9S teaser
The latest Mahindra XEV 9S teaser reveals fresh details about the cabin and feature suite
Get Launch Updates on
Mahindra XEV 9S arrow icon
Notify me

Mahindra is set to launch its third all-electric SUV in India, and the company has been releasing teasers to give us a glimpse at what to expect. The latest teaser reveals fresh details about the model’s interior and feature suite. The upcoming Mahindra XEV 9S will launch on November 27 as the three-row entry to the company’s premium EV lineup. To be built on the dedicated INGLO architecture, it will feature a wheelbase longer than the XEV 9e to fit an extra row of seats.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The video clip reveals the XEV 9S’s cabin, which gets a blacked-out design and seats upholstered in a perforated material with a silver plate and contrast stitching. Occupants will be treated to the Harman Kardon system that is found on the BE 6 and the XEV 9e, while the cabin retains the triple-screen setup on the dashboard.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xev 9s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 35 - 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volvo Ex30 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo EX30
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon480 km
₹ 39.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf8 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF8
BatteryCapacity Icon87.7 kWh Range Icon425 km
₹ 40 - 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xev 9e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 4e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XEV 4e
₹ 13 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xev 7e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XEV 7e
₹ 21 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The interiors are lined with soft-touch materials and the SUV will offer memory function for the seats. Among other expected features are ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, and a Level-2 ADAS suite.

Mahindra XEV 9S: What we know so far

The Mahindra XEV 9S will be built on the scalable INGLO platform, enabling vehicles of different lengths and seating layouts to be built on the same foundation. As a result, Mahindra can increase the wheelbase without making considerable changes to the core components. The new 7-seater is however expected to carry a different interior layout compared to the 5-seater XEV 9e. The skateboard platform’s flat-floor design allows for a sliding second row of seats.

Also Read : Indian EV market accelerates in October 2025 with strong PV and CV demand

Mahindra XEV 9S: Powertrain details

Powertrain details have not been confirmed as of yet, but the upcoming XEV 9S should feature the same specifications as the top-spec XEV 9e. This variant gets a 75 kWh battery that enables 656 km of claimed single-charge range. The XEV 9e also brings a 59 kWh battery pack in the lower-spec variants for a claimed single-charge range of up to 542 km.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2025, 12:03 pm IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle ev mahindra xev 9s xev 9e

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.