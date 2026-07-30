Mahindra XEV 9S dethrones Windsor to become best-selling EV in India

Indian automaker Mahindra recently announced that the XEV 9S has become the best-selling electric vehicle in India. The XEV 9S is the range-topping electric SUV from Mahindra’s electric SUV portfolio. The XEV 9S dethrones the MG Windsor EV as India’s best-selling electric vehicle in the country.

Mahindra's XEV 9S has become India's best-selling EV, overtaking the MG Windsor EV. It offers three battery options, up to 281 bhp, AI-powered features, Level-2+ ADAS and seven airbags

Mahindra XEV 9S: Battery Pack and Power

The Mahindra XEV 9S is powered by three different battery packs: a 59-kWh battery pack, a 70-kWh battery pack and a 79-kWh battery pack. The 59-kWh battery pack sends power to an electric motor placed on the rear axle, producing 227 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The 70-kWh battery pack, similar to the 59-kWh battery pack, is powered by an electric motor placed on the rear axle, producing 241.3 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The 79-kWh battery pack sends power to the rear axle-mounted electric motor, producing 281 bhp and 380 Nm of torque.





Mahindra XEV 9S: Variants





The flagship seven-seater electric SUV, the XEV 9S, is available across six variants, including Pack One Above 59 kWh, Pack One Above 79 kWh, Pack Two Above 70 kWh, Pack Two Above 79 kWh, Pack Three 79 kWh and Pack Three Above 79 kWh.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Features

The cabin of the Mahindra XEV 9S emphasises heavily on technology and passenger experience. The model debuts MAIA AI, Mahindra's new artificial intelligence system integrated across the infotainment and vehicle control ecosystem.

The dashboard is equipped with a large triple-screen setup accompanied by two BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) rear entertainment displays, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and a VisionX augmented-reality head-up display for the driver. Other features include a 65W fast charging port, ambient interior lighting, and a full-length sky roof. The SUV also features the most advanced AQI air purifier system with VR-assisted LED monitoring.

Also Read : Bollywood Actor Kabir Bedi takes delivery of Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S: Safety

In terms of safety and driver assistance, Mahindra equips the XEV 9S with 7 airbags as standard alongside Level-2+ ADAS capability, supported by the INGLO platform’s high-rigidity structure and optimised battery placement. The ADAS suite is complemented by 5 radars and 1 Vision Camera, and it further features Driver Drowsiness Detection.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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