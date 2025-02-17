Mahindra XEV 9e to Tata Curvv EV: Safest electric cars scored 5 stars in BNCAP crash tests

From cars offering better fuel economy to cars equipped with high-end features and enhanced safety, Indian consumers' expectations from passenger vehicles have evolved drastically over the last few years. While car safety has remained a major topic of discussion in the Indian market, especially due to the lack of safety equipment in passenger vehicles as standard fitments, lately, vehicular safety has witnessed a major boost.

While previously, Global NCAP-tested cars were setting the benchmarks for vehicular safety in the Indian passenger vehicle market, the introduction of the Bharat New Car Assessment Program, commonly known as Bharat NCAP or BNCAP, which was launched in October 2023, came as a major booster.

Since its introduction, it has crash-tested multiple cars since then including models from Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, Skoda, Citroen etc. with almost all of them receiving a full five-star safety rating. However, these passenger vehicles' results differ based on the adult and child occupant safety scores. Bharat NCAP has tested both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) powered passenger vehicles.

If you are looking for an electric car with a top-notch Bharat NCAP crash test rating, here are your options.