Mahindra XEV 9e scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2025, 14:13 PM
  • Mahindra XEV 9e now has the highest ever score on the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP).
Mahindra XEV 9e's 5-star crash test rating is applicable to all variants.
Mahindra XEV 9e has scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It scored 32 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection and 45 points out of 49 in child occupant protection. It is now the safest vehicle that is currently on sale in the Indian market.

The adult occupant test showed good protection in all areas in side movable deformable barrier test, side pole impact test and front offset deformable barrier test. It scored a full 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and side movable deformable barrier test. The electric coupe SUV was equipped with airbags, belt load limiter and pretensioners and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

“The BE 6 and XEV 9e mark the start of a new era not only for Mahindra, but also for automotive safety in India. Built on INGLO architecture and powered by the most powerful mind in the automotive world – MAIA, BE 6 and XEV 9e are engineered to set new standards on all fronts of the automotive experience. The results of the Bharat-NCAP tests are a testament to our commitment to safety and proof that we at Mahindra remain at the forefront of automotive safety, with a desire to continually push the envelope." said R Velusamy, President - Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The electric SUV comes with safety features such as high stiffness bodyshell, all-wheel disc brakes, brake-by-wire technology, brake booster, driver drowsiness detection, rear parking sensors with camera and low tyre pressure indication.

Also Read : Mahindra BE 6 scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test

Mahindra BE 6 crash test

The Mahindra BE 6 crash test rating is applicable to all variants under its belt.
The BE 6 was also crash tested by Bharat NCAP. It also scored 5-stars on the test. It scored 31.97 points out of 32 in adult occupant protection and 45 points out of 49 in child occupant protection.

What are the prices of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

As of now, the prices of the base variant and the top-end variants of the both electric SUVs have been unveiled. The BE 6 will start at 18.90 lakh and will go up to 26.90 lakh whereas the XEV 9e will start at 21.90 lakh and go up to 30.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom and introductory. There is a possibility that the prices of the rest of the variants will be unveiled at the expo.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2025, 13:40 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XEV 9e electric cars Bharat NCAP EV electric mobility crash test

