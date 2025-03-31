Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select or Pack Three: Which one offers better value for money

The Mahindra XEV 9e , the carmaker’s new flagship, was launched back in November 2024. While in November, only the prices of the base variants were announced, the full price list of the XEV 9e was revealed in February 2025. The XEV 9e is available across four trim levels - Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three.

Interestingly, except for the top variant, every other variant is fueled by a 59 kWh battery pack, while the top of the line Pack Three 79 kWh battery pack. Here’s a look at what else makes the Pack Three variant pricier by ₹2.6 lakh as compared to the Pack Three Select variant.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Mahindra XEV 9e 79 kWh 79 kWh 656 km 656 km ₹ 21.90 - 30.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XEV 7e ₹ 21 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XEV 4e ₹ 13 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2025 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 km 150 km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select: Features

The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select comes with LED DRLs with a center signature lamp, sequential turn signals, and start-up lighting sequence. A panoramic glass roof is also available, along with 19-inch alloy wheels. Convenience features like powered flush door handles, auto-folding outside rearview mirrors with auto tilt on reverse, and a power tailgate with gesture control are available. Front fog lights with cornering capability and front parking sensors contribute to visibility and convenience.

Also Read : Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e full price list out. Check details

Inside, the car provides a number of comfort and technology-oriented amenities. The interior features leatherette seat and steering trim, in addition to leatherette door and dashboard trim. The driver's seat is 6-way power adjustable with 2-way manual lumbar. The front seats feature a ventilation function. There is an available dual-zone climate control system, as well as second-row sunshades and a tonneau cover in the trunk. It also receives an augmented reality head-up display (HUD) and ambient light and carpet lamps.The car has a Qualcomm 8295 Snapdragon processor with 24GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, and wireless phone charging for both front- and rear-seat passengers. Other convenience functions include keyless entry, an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, and a one-touch driver's side power window.

Besides, it also receives Level 2 ADAS suite with five radar modules and a camera for improved driving safety. The key driver assistance features are auto lane change, lane keep assist, and front and rear cross-traffic alert.

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three: Features

The range-topping Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three gets an upgraded triple-screen configuration that takes up much of the dashboard and provides the cabin a premium feel. This configuration integrates three 12.3-inch screens running on Mahindra's Adrenox software. It comes with a touchscreen infotainment unit and driver's display. The SUV receives a twin-spoke multifunction steering wheel with a logo that is illuminated. Other features are a wireless smartphone charger, a 16-speaker audio system, a panoramic glassroof, automatic parking feature and an ADAS suite.

Also watch: Mahindra XEV 9e review: New benchmark for EVs in India? | Range and road test | First impressions

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select vs Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three: Specs

This is where the real difference shows up. The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select gets fueled by a smaller 59 kWh battery pack, while the top of the line Pack Three is only available with the larger 79 kWh battery pack. The smaller 59 kWh battery pack produces a maximum output of 230 bhp and 380 Nm of torque with a claimed range of 542 km. The electric SUV continues to be a rear wheel drive machine and gets three driving modes - Range, Everyday, and Race. Additionally, there is a Boost mode and a One-pedal drive mode.

The Pack Three variant meanwhile, gets a claimed range of 656 km while producing 285 bhp and 380 Nm of torque.

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select vs Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three: Price and deliveries

The Mahindra XEV 9e range starts at ₹21.90 lakh. The Pack Three Select, which is the second to top variant is priced at ₹27.90 lakh . Meanwhile, the top of the line Pack Three variant is priced at ₹30.50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. This makes the top variant pricier by ₹2.6 lakh as compared to the Pack Three Select variant.

For the extra money, the top variant gets few extra amenities along with a higher range and power output. Additionally, while the deliveries of the Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three have already begun from mid-March 2025 onwards, the deliveries of the Pack Three Select variant will begin from June 2025 onwards.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: