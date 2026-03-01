Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition launched at 29.35 lakh

Mahindra has expanded its electric SUV portfolio with the introduction of the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, priced at ₹29.35 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for this edition will commence on March 2, 2026, while deliveries are scheduled to begin from March 10, 2026. The Cineluxe Edition is positioned as a more refined interpretation of the standard XEV 9e, with a stronger emphasis on interior detailing and overall in-cabin experience.

Visually, the Cineluxe Edition distinguishes itself with two exclusive exterior finishes, Satin Black and Satin White. These shades are paired with newly introduced interior themes in Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black smooth grain leatherette. The focus is on creating a quieter and more lounge-like environment inside, with careful attention to textures and finishes across the dashboard, seats and door panels.

The interior of the new special version has been revised so that it is more premium.

A central highlight of the SUV remains its coast-to-coast triple HD display setup, which spans the width of the dashboard. This is complemented by a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos support. The Infinity Roof and ambient lighting system, offering over 16 million colour combinations, allow occupants to tailor the cabin atmosphere to suit different moods and driving conditions.

Built on the top specification Pack Three variant, the Cineluxe Edition continues to offer features such as the StraightAhead VisionX augmented reality head-up display, EyeDentity driver and occupant monitoring, HandsFree Park with auto park assist, and Secure360. It also includes Camp, Keep and PawPal HVAC modes, custom drive modes, Digital Key access, Secure360 Pro, and personalised user profiles.

Power comes from a 79 kWh battery pack, with a claimed real-world range of over 500 km on a full charge. The power output is rated at 210 kW, and the peak torque is 380 Nm. As of now, there is onlya rear-wheel drive version on offer; there is no all-wheel drive version.

