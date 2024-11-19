Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e to debut next week. Key highlights to know

The Indian carmaker, Mahindra is all set to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with its upcoming born electric range. The born electric range of Mahindra will kick start with the introduction of XEV 9e and the BE 6e . The Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e will be unveiled next week on November 26. Meanwhile, the deliveries of the products are set to begin from the last quarter of financial year 2024-25.

While the XUV 400 is a derivative of the then Mahindra XUV 300, the upcoming Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e will be the first of the company’s born EV models. This means that both the models will underpin the company’s electric-origin INGLO architecture. The company has released a few teasers, giving us a glimpse of what the upcoming EVs from the stables of Mahindra will be like.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e: Design

Mahindra's upcoming electric vehicles are based on a new platform dedicated for EVs. Both the electric SUVs will have a futuristic look with sharp elements. While the XEV 9e will come with a connected LED lightbar at the front along with a vertical light system, the BE 6e will get XUV 3XO-inspired light system at the front. The XEV 9e will come with a closed grille and a swooping bonnet with the new Mahindra EV logo.

Unlike the XEV 9e, the BE 6e electric SUV will boast a BE logo instead of the Mahindra logo at the front. At the sides, the XEV 9e and BE 6e will get bold character lines and large wheel arches which are expected to house alloy wheels measuring up to 18 inches. At the rear, the XEV 9e and BE 6e will offer connected LED taillights.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e: Interior

The latest teaser shows the dashboard layout on both offerings with the Mahindra BEV 6e getting a dual screen layout, while the XEV 9e will get a triple screen layout confirming what we haveseen in spy shots previously. Both models get a massive panoramic sunroof, a nearly squared steering wheel with what appear to be haptic buttons and an illuminated ‘BE’ logo. The steering wheel also gets toggle buttons as well as ADAS aids on the right side. The paddle shifters are also visible for regen duties.

Both SUVs sport different gear shift levers on the centre console, while the XEV 9e sports a third screen for the front seat passenger. The BE 6e and XEV 9e both get futuristic styling and are likely to hold onto several of their respective bold lines from the concept version. It’ll be interesting to see how much of the cabin design elements shown here make it to the production-spec version.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e: Expected specs

The Mahindra XEV 9e will be based on the automaker’s new INGLO platform specifically developed for electric vehicles. The electric SUV is expected to pack a battery between 60-80 kWh. The model will also come with fast charging of up to 175 kW and is expected to offer a range of around 500 km on a single charge.

On the other hand, the Mahindra BE 6e will be a sportier derivative with a coup roofline. It is also expected to get a battery pack in the 60-80 kWh range promising around 450-500 km on a single charge. Both models are likely to come at competitive prices.

