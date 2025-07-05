Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Pack 2 with 79 kWh battery pack launched

Mahindra and Mahindra have listened to the customer feedback and now they have introduced the larger 79 kWh battery pack to the Pack 2 variants of the XEV 9e and BE 6 . Earlier, the Pack 2 variants were offered only with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack. A special mention goes to the brand for offering an option to the current Pack 2 customers to upgrade to the bigger battery pack.

The BE 6, equipped with a 59 kWh battery pack and Pack 2 is available for ₹21.90 lakh, while the 79 kWh battery pack is offered at ₹23.50 lakh. The XEV 9e Pack 2, featuring a 59 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹24.90 lakh, and the 79 kWh variant is available for ₹26.50 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. It is essential to highlight that these prices do not encompass the cost of the charger and its installation. Customers have the option to select either a 7.2 kW or an 11.2 kW charger.

Also Read : Anurag Kashyap takes delivery of a new Mahindra XEV 9e. Here's what is special about the SUV

What are the specifications of the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6?

Mahindra claims that the BE 6 can deliver a range of up to 535 km when equipped with the 59 kWh battery pack. For those opting for the larger 79 kWh battery, the range increases to a claimed 682 km. Meanwhile, the XEV 9e is said to offer a slightly higher 542 km range with the 59 kWh unit and up to 656 km with the 79 kWh pack.

Both battery options are compatible with DC fast charging, supporting up to 175 kW. This allows the battery to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes, making it convenient for quick top-ups.

In terms of performance, the smaller battery delivers a peak output of 230 bhp, while the larger one boosts the output to 285 bhp. Regardless of battery size, both SUVs generate a consistent torque of 380 Nm. Initially, Mahindra will offer these EVs in a rear-wheel-drive setup only. Drivers will also have access to three distinct driving modes—Range, Everyday, and Race—along with additional Boost and One-Pedal Drive functionalities.

Also Read : Watch: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e showcase party mode like Tesla on Christmas

When will Mahindra start deliveries of the Pack 2 of the XEV 9e and BE 6?

Mahindra has announced that they will start the deliveries of the Pack 2 of the XEV 9e and BE 6 by the end of July.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: