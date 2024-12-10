Mahindra XEV 7e spotted ahead of launch, will share its platform with XEV 9e and BE 6

After the successful launch of the XEV 9e and the BE 6, Mahindra 's ne X t step is to launch the XEV 7e in the Indian market. The XEV 7e was recently spotted while it was being tested in Nagpur. The electric SUV will take the top hat from the XUV700 but will be underpinned by the INGLO platform. There would be few differences between the XEV 7e and the XUV700.

In the spy shot, the rear of the new XEV 7e can be seen. At first glance, it just looks like a regular XUV700 but when you look closely then you would notice that the exhaust pipe is not there. This confirms that it is the XEV 7e and not the XUV700.

What will the design changes be with the Mahindra XEV 7e?

As mentioned above, the XEV 7e will use the top hat from the XUV700. However, the front-end will be different. It will be taken from the XEV 9e so there would be vertically stacked LED headlamps along with a closed grille and a horizontal lightbar. On the sides, there would be flush sitting door handles that would be motorized and new alloy wheels that would probably come with aero wheel covers.

What will the cabin changes be to the Mahindra XEV 7e?

While the main dashboard design of the XEV 7e will be inspired by the XUV700, the rest of the dashboard elements will be picked up from the XEV 9e. So, there would be a triple-screen layout. There would be a screen for the passenger, an infotainment screen for the media as well as the settings of the cars and a digital driver's display. The centre console houses cup holders, a wireless charger and a slot for other knick knacks.

What will be the features of the Mahindra XEV 7e?

Mahindra XEV 7e will come with a panoramic sunroof, a new dual-spoke steering wheel, electronic parking brake, driving modes, auto hold, powered front seat, tyre pressure monitoring system, electric tailgate and ADAS.

What will be the powertrain on duty with the Mahindra XEV 7e?

The battery pack and the electric motor of the Mahindra XEV 7e will be shared with the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. So, it is fair to expect that Mahindra will offer two battery pack options a - 59 kWh unit and a 79 kWh unit. There is a possibility that Mahindra will also offer an all-wheel drive system with the XEV 7e with the dual-motor setup.

