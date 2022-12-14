Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra to open new EV manufacturing plant in Pune, will invest 10,000 crore

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that the automaker will be opening a new manufacturing facility for electric vehicles in Pune, Maharashtra. The automaker will be investing 10,000 crore for the new EV facility, and the investment has been approved under the Maharashtra Government’s industrial promotion scheme for Electric Vehicles.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 14 Dec 2022, 12:20 PM
The new plant will be producing electric SUVs under the Born Electric and XUV sub-brands for Mahindra (image used for representational purpose)

Speaking about the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “We are delighted with this approval from the Govt. of Maharashtra for setting up our EV Manufacturing Plant in Pune, and investing in what has been our ‘home’ state for over 70 years. We are very thankful to the Govt. of Maharashtra for their continued support. The Government’s focus on ‘ease-of-doing-business’ and progressive policies, together with Mahindra’s investment, will act as a catalyst for Maharashtra to become India’s EV hub, attracting further Indian and Foreign Direct Investment."

Mahindra plans to bring at least five electric SUVs from 2024 onwards under the BE and XUV sub-brands

The automaker unveiled its new ‘BE’ brand for EVs on August 15 this year in Oxfordshire, UK. The new BE cars mark a new chapter in Mahindra’s electric mobility plans and will be based on the newly-developed INGLO EV platform. The new EV architecture will spawn a host of future electric SUVs under the BE brand, while also bringing new electric SUVs under the ‘XUV’ brand as well.

First Published Date: 14 Dec 2022, 12:04 PM IST
