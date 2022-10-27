HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Sets Sights On Ev Charging Network Ahead Of Xuv400 Launch

Mahindra sets sights on EV charging network ahead of XUV400 launch

Mahindra XUV400 will be the first electric SUV from the homegrown automaker once officially launched in 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2022, 14:58 PM
Mahindra XUV400 will rival Tata Nexon EV once officially launched.
Mahindra XUV400 will rival Tata Nexon EV once officially launched.
Mahindra XUV400 will rival Tata Nexon EV once officially launched.
Mahindra XUV400 will rival Tata Nexon EV once officially launched.

Mahindra has entered into a partnership with Charge+Zone, an electric vehicle charging company, in order for its upcoming EVs to have access to around 2,5000 charging points of the latter. Mahindra recently showcased its XUV400 that would be officially launched in January of the next year.

Mahindra is looking at debuting its first all-electric models in the form of XUV400 but is also determined to bring out more premium electric SUV models in the times to come. The XUV400 is powered by a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and claims to have range of around 450 kms per charge. It is also promising to offer a capable drive with a 0-100 kmph time of 8.3 seconds.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Elantra (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Elantra
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹17.83 - 21.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl
₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Xuv400 Ev
 
₹14 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details

But while these numbers may appear impressive, the support infrastructure for EVs in the country is still a work in progress. And in this regard, the partnership between Mahindra and Charge+Zone could prove to be crucial. Mahindra EVs won't just have access to Charge+Zone chargers in 25 cities but the automaker is also looking at exploring installation, commissioning, and maintenance of fast DC chargers at various locations including owned and rented sites. “Our partnership with CHARGE+ZONE will ensure robust EV infrastructure solutions for all our customers," said Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. "We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles in India, and we are delighted to have joined hands with them for our upcoming range of electric vehicles in India, including the soon to be launched XUV400 EV."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The number of options in the Indian electric car space is gradually increasing even if most of the models are in the luxury segment. In the mass-market segment, Tata Motors has a sizeable say but Mahindra is looking at challenging this very dominance in the times to come.

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2022, 14:58 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV400 EV Electric car electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022
Maruti Suzuki reports two-fold rise in vehicle production in September

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
MG_Hector_Jeep_Grand_Chrokee_1666339796986
Five cars you can look forward to in November

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
Maserati and Barbie join forces for an ultra-limited edition of the Grecale SUV
Maserati and Barbie join forces for an ultra-limited edition of the Grecale SUV
Mahindra sets sights on EV charging network ahead of XUV400 launch
Mahindra sets sights on EV charging network ahead of XUV400 launch
Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which bike best suits you?
Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which bike best suits you?
Mercedes to ship out of Russia. Here's why
Mercedes to ship out of Russia. Here's why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city