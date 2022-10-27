Mahindra sets sights on EV charging network ahead of XUV400 launch

Mahindra XUV400 will be the first electric SUV from the homegrown automaker once officially launched in 2023.

Mahindra has entered into a partnership with Charge+Zone, an electric vehicle charging company, in order for its upcoming EVs to have access to around 2,5000 charging points of the latter. Mahindra recently showcased its XUV400 that would be officially launched in January of the next year.

Mahindra is looking at debuting its first all-electric models in the form of XUV400 but is also determined to bring out more premium electric SUV models in the times to come. The XUV400 is powered by a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and claims to have range of around 450 kms per charge. It is also promising to offer a capable drive with a 0-100 kmph time of 8.3 seconds.

But while these numbers may appear impressive, the support infrastructure for EVs in the country is still a work in progress. And in this regard, the partnership between Mahindra and Charge+Zone could prove to be crucial. Mahindra EVs won't just have access to Charge+Zone chargers in 25 cities but the automaker is also looking at exploring installation, commissioning, and maintenance of fast DC chargers at various locations including owned and rented sites. “Our partnership with CHARGE+ZONE will ensure robust EV infrastructure solutions for all our customers," said Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. "We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles in India, and we are delighted to have joined hands with them for our upcoming range of electric vehicles in India, including the soon to be launched XUV400 EV."

The number of options in the Indian electric car space is gradually increasing even if most of the models are in the luxury segment. In the mass-market segment, Tata Motors has a sizeable say but Mahindra is looking at challenging this very dominance in the times to come.

