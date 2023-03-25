HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Rolls Out 50,000th E Alfa Electric Three Wheeler From Haridwar Plant

Mahindra rolls out 50,000th e-Alfa electric three-wheeler from Haridwar plant

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a new division under Mahindra & Mahindra, has announced the rollout of the 50,000th e-Alfa electric three-wheeler from its Haridwar facility. Launched in 2017, the e-Alfa electric three-wheeler is one of the strong sellers in the segment and is available for transporting passengers and cargo with the e-Alfa Cargo arriving in 2021. The 50,000th vehicle to roll out was the Mahindra e-Alfa Mini.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Mar 2023, 12:20 PM
Follow us on:
The Mahindra e-Alfa is available for passenger and cargo applications
The Mahindra e-Alfa comes with a full metal body construction with a lead-acid battery. The electric three-wheeler uses a 1.5 kW motor on both the passenger and cargo variants, while the latter gets an optional High Torque Gear for improved performance with a heavy load. The range stands at about 80 km on a single charge.

Also Read : IFC to invest 600 crore in Mahindra Group's new last-mile mobility company

Speaking about the milestone, Suman Mishra, CEO - Mahindra LMM said, “The e-rickshaw segment is seeing tremendous growth and I’m happy to announce that we’ve rolled out 50,000 e-Alfas. The immense earning potential, trust of Mahindra and solid reliability of our EVs make them a preferred sustainable option for our customers."

Mahindra is offering a two-year warranty (1-year standard + 1 year extended) on the e-Alfa range while the company also offers a driver accidental insurance of 10 lakh, 24x7 roadside assistance and a downtime guarantee. With the 50,000th vehicle rollout, Mahindra dealers are also offering an exchange bonus of up to 7,500 and assured gifts on every e-Alfa Mini sold.

The announcement is the first official one made under Mahindra LMM, which is responsible for the company’s built specifically for commercial electric three-wheelers and low-cost four-wheelers. The automaker recently received an investment of 600 crore from the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) into the new business vertical. Models like Alfa, Treo and Zor have been incorporated under Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.

First Published Date: 25 Mar 2023, 12:20 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra eAlfa Mahindra e Alfa Mahindra electric vehicles electric vehicles Mahindra
