Mahindra rolls out 50,000th e-Alfa electric three-wheeler from Haridwar plant

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a new division under Mahindra & Mahindra , has announced the rollout of the 50,000th e-Alfa electric three-wheeler from its Haridwar facility. Launched in 2017, the e-Alfa electric three-wheeler is one of the strong sellers in the segment and is available for transporting passengers and cargo with the e-Alfa Cargo arriving in 2021. The 50,000th vehicle to roll out was the Mahindra e-Alfa Mini.

The Mahindra e-Alfa comes with a full metal body construction with a lead-acid battery. The electric three-wheeler uses a 1.5 kW motor on both the passenger and cargo variants, while the latter gets an optional High Torque Gear for improved performance with a heavy load. The range stands at about 80 km on a single charge.

Speaking about the milestone, Suman Mishra, CEO - Mahindra LMM said, “The e-rickshaw segment is seeing tremendous growth and I’m happy to announce that we’ve rolled out 50,000 e-Alfas. The immense earning potential, trust of Mahindra and solid reliability of our EVs make them a preferred sustainable option for our customers."

Mahindra is offering a two-year warranty (1-year standard + 1 year extended) on the e-Alfa range while the company also offers a driver accidental insurance of ₹10 lakh, 24x7 roadside assistance and a downtime guarantee. With the 50,000th vehicle rollout, Mahindra dealers are also offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,500 and assured gifts on every e-Alfa Mini sold.

The announcement is the first official one made under Mahindra LMM, which is responsible for the company’s built specifically for commercial electric three-wheelers and low-cost four-wheelers. The automaker recently received an investment of ₹600 crore from the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) into the new business vertical. Models like Alfa, Treo and Zor have been incorporated under Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.

