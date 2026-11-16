Mahindra Racing uncovers M13Electro, its challenger for 2027 Formula E season

Mahindra Racing has unveiled the M13Electro, its challenger for the 2027 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. As the all-electric racing series enters the new season, the Mahindra M13Electro comes as the Gen4 race car in the championship. The Mahindra Racing team will continue with an unchanged driver line-up of Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara.

Interestingly, the race car comes following Formula E's claim that the new Gen4 racer will be the fastest car in the championship's history. The 2027 season was originally supposed to kick off with the Jeddah double-header on December 18-19. However, this has now been pushed to April 2027 due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This means the 2027 Formula E season will kick off in Mexico on January 16.

Speaking of the Mahindra M13Electro, it comes with key updates, including up to 804 bhp of peak power when using Attack Mode. It also comes with a permanent all-wheel drive (AWD) and two different aerodynamic configurations. It is capable of running at a top speed of over 335 kmph, while the race car is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 1.8 seconds. The battery pack capacity of the race car has gone up from 47 kWh to 55 kWh, while the energy recuperation has also increased from 600 kW to 700 kW. These upgrades should give the Mahindra Racing more energy to play with.

As Mahindra Racing claims, the M13Electro has been developed for the most significant technological evolution in the championship's history. The active all-wheel drive, alongside increased regenerative braking capabilities of up to 700 kW and new high- and low-downforce aerodynamic configurations, claim to further deliver an enhanced performance.

Mahindra has been part of the Formula E championship since its inception in 2013. Last season, Mahindra Racing delivered its strongest Formula E campaign to date with a total of 252 points and secured third position in the teams’ championship, defeating the likes of Andretti, Citroen and Nissan.

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