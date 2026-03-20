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Mahindra partners with HPCL to expand EV charging network in India

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Mar 2026, 15:45 pm
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  • Mahindra partners with HPCL to deploy 180 kW fast EV chargers across India and expand EV infrastructure network. 

Charge_IN by Mahindra partners with HPCL to expand EV charging infrastructure
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Charge_iN by Mahindra has entered into a partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to set up electric vehicle charging stations across HPCL fuel outlets in India.

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Under this agreement, EV charging infrastructure will be deployed across HPCL’s retail network, which includes over 24,000 fuel stations across the nation. HPCL already operates more than 5,400 EV charging points under its HP e-Charge network, providing a base for further expansion of its broad network.

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The new charging stations will be equipped with 180 kW dual-gun fast chargers, built to support quicker charging for electric four-wheelers. These chargers are intended to reduce charging times and improve convenience for EV users, particularly on highways and in urban centres.

The collaboration is part of Mahindra’s broader push to build a nationwide fast-charging network through its Charge_iN initiative. By leveraging HPCL’s existing fuel station infrastructure, the partnership is expected to accelerate the rollout of public EV charging points across the country.

The development comes as automakers and energy companies continue to expand the country’s charging infrastructure to support the growing adoption of EVs on our shores.

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First Published Date: 20 Mar 2026, 15:45 pm IST
TAGS: electric cars electric vehicles ev mahindra
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