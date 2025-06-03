HT Auto
Mahindra delivers 10,000 XEV 9e and BE 6 eSUVs in 70 days

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2025, 12:44 PM
  • Mahindra's BE 6 and XEV 9e prices range from 18.90 lakh to 30.50 lakh.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both the electric SUVs secured highest points among Indian EVs in crash tests held at Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that they have delivered 10,000 XEV 9e and BE 6 eSUVs in 70 days eSUVs in 70 days. The deliveries of the eSUVs began on March 20. The electric SUVs have received a combined bookings of 30,179 vehicles, which is valued at 8,472 crores. The XEV 9e accounts for 56 per cent and the BE 6 for 44 per cent.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2025, 12:44 PM IST
