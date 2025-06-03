Mahindra delivers 10,000 XEV 9e and BE 6 eSUVs in 70 days

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that they have delivered 10,000 XEV 9e and BE 6 eSUVs in 70 days eSUVs in 70 days. The deliveries of the eSUVs began on March 20. The electric SUVs have received a combined bookings of 30,179 vehicles, which is valued at ₹8,472 crores. The XEV 9e accounts for 56 per cent and the BE 6 for 44 per cent.