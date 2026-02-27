Mahindra confirms BE.07-based electric SUV for 2027

Mahindra has outlined its product roadmap in the Q3 FY26 analyst call, and while there are multiple launches lined up, the spotlight is clearly on what is internally called the BO7, the production version of the BE.07 concept.

So where exactly does the BO7 fit in?

The BE.07 was first shown in 2022 as part of Mahindra’s born-electric push. The production model, due in Calendar 2027, will be the second SUV in the BE family after the BE6. The final name is expected to be different, as the company is unlikely to carry the BO7 internal code into the showroom.

In terms of positioning, this new electric SUV will sit between the BE6 and the XEV9S. That makes it an important bridge in the lineup, both in size and pricing. Like the rest of Mahindra’s current EV portfolio, it will be based on the INGLO electric architecture. Battery options are expected to mirror what’s already on offer: 60 kWh and 70 kWh packs.

If Mahindra’s recent launches are anything to go by, the production model should stay fairly close to the original concept in terms of overall shape and stance. The company has so far avoided dramatic last-minute design changes when moving from show car to production.

What’s happening on the EV front before 2027?

Beyond this model, Mahindra confirmed there are no new EV launches planned for Calendar 2026. The next wave of products will align with the rollout of the new “IQ platform," with production set to begin at the Chakan facility in 2027. Vision S and Vision T are expected to be among the first products from that platform.

Also Read : Mahindra to export 35,000 Scorpio Pik Up to Indonesia in 2026

And what about ICE and future factories?

On the internal combustion side, three new ICE SUVs are planned for Calendar 2026, excluding Bolero and Bolero Neo updates. The 7XO has already been launched in FY26, with two more ICE SUV refreshes scheduled next year.

Further out, Vision X is earmarked for production at the upcoming Nagpur greenfield plant, with a target timeline around Calendar 2028.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: