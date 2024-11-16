Mahindra BE 6e spied testing on road for the first time. Gets flush door handles

The Mahindra BE 6e has been spied testing while being road tested on Indian tarmac. The video surfaced on the Reddit social media platform and displayed a real-life preview of the coupe SUV. It can be seen sporting flush door handles, a split spoiler and a connected LED lighting setup at the front and rear of the electric vehicle.

The spied Mahindra 6e also offers sharp, angular styling and a slanting coupe-style roof at the back of the car. The hood gets a big cavity (or vent) centrally placed, which could be for better aerodynamics but this speculation is not confirmed yet. The rear door handles are placed near the C-pillar similar to what's seen on the Tata Punch and the Chevrolet Beat models. There are turn indicators on the ORVMs.

Mahindra BE 6e: INGLO architecture

The Mahindra BE 6e, alongside the XEV 9e, will be launched under Mahindra's new BE and XEV brands of ‘Electric Origin SUVs’. The two brands will be based on the INGLO architecture and debut worldwide at the Unlimit India event on 26 November 2024. The Mahindra BE 6e is supposed to be a performance-oriented model whereas the XEV 9e will redefine electric luxury says Mahindra.

Mahindra BE 6e: Interior

Although the carmaker has not revealed many technical details about the all-electric coupe-SUV, it has revealed almost all its visual elements in teasers. Inside the cabin, the Mahindra BE 6e will feature a dual-screen layout along with a panoramic sunroof. The teaser video revealed toggle buttons as well as ADAS aid on the right side of the steering wheel. Paddle shifters were also visible to handle regen settings.

Mahindra BE 6e: Specifications

The EV is expected to get a 60-80 kWh battery capacity with a fast charging capability of up to 175 kW. The e-Coupe SUV is expected to offer a range of approximately 450-500 km on a single charge. With these specifications, the upcoming all-electric SUV will compete with the likes of BYD Atto 3, MG ZS EV and Tata Curvv EV besides other upcoming electric cars like the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV.

