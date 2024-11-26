Mahindra BE 6e launched at 18.90 lakh: Key highlights of the first BE brand EV

The Mahindra BE 6e is the first product under the BE sub brand. The electric SUV has been launched at ₹18.90 lakh and the deliveries of the vehicle a

Mahindra has launched two new electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and the BE 6e With these models, the company has also launched two new brands for its electric vehicle range, ‘XEV’ and the ‘BE’. While the XEV 9e has been positioned as a premium vehicle, the BE 6e on the other hand is a sportier model. Mahindra has given the BE 6e sporty credentials with its looks and the overall packaging of the vehicle.

Also Read : Mahindra XEV 9e, Mahindra BE 6e launched. Check prices, range, booking details and more

The 6e is the first product under the BE brand. Mahindra is expected to launch more products under the BE brand such as the previously showcased BE.07 and BE.09 concepts. Here’s an indepth look at what the first product under the BE brand has to offer.