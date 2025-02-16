Mahindra BE 6 vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Which 22 lakh EV suits you best?

The Indian vehicle maker, Mahindra and Mahindra took the next step in its electrification journey with the introduction of two new electric vehicles - Mahindra BE 6 and the Mahindra XEV 9e . Both the electric SUVs were launched in November 2024 with a starting price of ₹18.90 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹21.90 lakh.

The newly launchedMahindra XEV 9e andMahindra BE 6e come as debutant products under the automaker's electric vehicle-only sub-brands XEV and Born Electric (BE). Interestingly, while both the SUVs try to cater to a different set of audience, the prices of these SUVs overlap with each other. While the starting price of the Mahindra XEV 9e is at ₹21.90 lakh, the mid spec Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two is also priced at ₹21.90 lakh. Here’s a quick look at how the two SUVs priced at ₹22 lakh compare.

Mahindra BE 6 vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Features

The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack One gets a healthy list of amenities for a price tag of ₹21.90 lakh. To begin with, the XEV 9e’s base variant gets illuminated logos on the front and the back along with bi-LED headlamps and LED taillights. The XEV 9e Pack One sits on 19 inch wheels with aero covers.

Also Read : Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 receive over 30,000 bookings, here's when deliveries begin

The cabin of the base variant of the XEV 9e gets fabric upholstery, however the higher trim levels will get leather upholstery. Besides, the XEV 9e Pack One gets a triple 12.3 inch screen setup powered by Mahindra's Adrenox software. It includes the touchscreen infotainment system, driver's display and co-passenger’s display. Just like the BE 6e, the XEV 9e Pack One’s infotainment system gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and is powered by a Qualcomm chipset, gets pre-loaded shopping, news and OTT apps with built- in Alexa along with several connected features such as cabin precooling and scheduled charging, and gets paired by a 4 speaker, twin tweeters setup.

The XEV 9e Pack One also gets auto headlamp and wipers, push button start/stop, cooled console storage, rear AC vents, 60:40 split rear seats and 65W USB-C ports both in the front and rear, among other features.

In terms of safety, it gets disc brakes on all four corners with brake by wire tech, rear parking sensor with HD camera, electronic parking brake and driver drowsiness detection sensor to name a few.

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two on the other hand, is also priced at ₹21.90 Lakh, ex-showroom. It gets ample amounts of features, even after being the mid spec variant. On the outside, the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two gets several features which includes sequential turn indicators, a start-up lighting sequence, front fog lamps, cornering lamps, and auto booster lamps. And the mid-spec variant also includes front parking sensors.

Also watch: Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e electric SUVs launched | Price, range, features | First look | Highlights

When it comes to the interior, the cabin will feature soft fabric upholstery. The electric vehicle is fitted with a 16-speaker Harman-Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, along with an NFC key for keyless access, rear AC vents, and a rear parcel shelf. In terms of safety and driver assistance, the BE 6 comes with Level-2 ADAS, integrating one radar and one camera for better driving assistance along with adaptive cruise control.

Mahindra BE 6 vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Specs and range

The base variants of the XEV 9e and the BE 6e Pack Two, both get powered by a 59 kWh battery pack that powers the 228 bhp electric motor mounted on the rear axle. This setup produces 380 Nm of torque. These two electric SUVs offer fast charging capabilities, promising 20-80 per cent charge in just 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger. Mahindra claims that the 59 kWh battery pack can deliver a range of 535 km with the BE 6 while the XEV 9e with the same battery pack delivers a claimed range of 542 km.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: