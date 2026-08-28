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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Be 6 Sporteq, Xev 9s And Xev 9e Launched With Baas; Prices Start At 11.45 Lakh

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e launched with BaaS; Prices start at 11.45 lakh

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 28 Aug 2026, 19:12 pm
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  • Mahindra has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service programme to three electric SUVs, lowering upfront prices through separate vehicle and battery financing.

Mahindra has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service programme to the BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e electric SUVs.
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ
EMI starting at just
₹25,500/ month
Check Eligibility

Mahindra has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering to its complete Electric Origin SUV range in India. The programme now covers the BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e, with entry prices starting at 11.45 lakh. Under the financing structure, customers take separate loans for the vehicle and battery, with battery usage calculated at an effective cost of 3.75 per km.

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Three SUVs get BaaS

The BE 6 SPORTEQ becomes the starting point for Mahindra’s wider BaaS rollout. With the scheme, its initial vehicle price is 11.45 lakh, while the battery is financed separately.

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Mahindra has also added its larger electric SUVs to the programme. The XEV 9S now starts at 12.65 lakh under BaaS, while the XEV 9e is priced from 13.90 lakh. The same effective battery usage cost of 3.75 per km applies to both models.

BaaS is also being offered across all variants of the BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e rather than being restricted to selected versions.

Also Read : MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S spec comparison: price, battery pack, range, features

Separate vehicle and battery financing

The BaaS structure is designed to reduce the amount customers need to pay upfront for the electric SUV. Instead of financing the complete vehicle as one purchase, the vehicle and battery are financed separately through a dual-loan arrangement.

Mahindra says the programme has seen strong customer response since its introduction. The company is now extending it across the full Electric Origin portfolio based on that feedback.

The battery finance is not a pay-per-use system. Mahindra’s quoted BaaS pricing is linked to a battery EMI starting at 6,975, calculated at an effective usage cost of 3.75 per km based on 60 km of daily usage and a specified down payment.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Facelift spotted ahead of official launch, gets new grille, alloy wheels and headlights

Costs that remain separate

The advertised BaaS prices do not include several ownership-related expenses. Charger costs, road tax, insurance, TCS and other applicable statutory charges are additional. Charging, maintenance and repair expenses are also excluded from the stated battery usage cost.

The actual battery EMI can change depending on factors including the battery size, down payment and loan tenure.

BaaS is available for personal use, while finance approval remains subject to the terms and conditions of the respective financing partner. The final loan approval is also at the financier’s discretion.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2026, 19:12 pm IST
TAGS: mahindra be 6 sporteq xev 9s xev 9e mahindra be 6 sporteq mahindra xev 9s mahindra xev 9e
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