Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq launched at 19.45 Lakh; Gets new FE edition

Mahindra has launched the BE 6 Sporteq range in India, adding new variants and special editions to its electric SUV lineup. Prices for the Sporteq start at ₹19.45 lakh for the 59 kWh One variant and go up to ₹26.95 lakh for the 79 kWh Four, Launch Edition and FE Four variants. All prices are ex-showroom and exclude charger and installation costs.

The Sporteq range starts at ₹ 19.45 lakh

The Sporteq range is available with 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery options. Mahindra has also introduced BaaS versions of the One and Two variants, priced at ₹11.45 lakh and ₹12.95 lakh, respectively. Under the BaaS programme, the battery cost is charged separately at ₹3.76 per km.

The 59 kWh battery is available with the One, Two and Three variants, while the 70 kWh unit is offered with Three and Three+ variants. The 79 kWh battery is available with Three+, Four, Launch Edition, FE and FE Four variants.

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The new FE gets a Formula E-inspired theme

The new FE variant brings a Formula E-inspired design theme to the BE 6 Sporteq. It gets a black and Firestorm Orange interior with leatherette and suede upholstery, along with FE decals on the Infinity Roof. The cabin also features dual 31.24-cm Super HD screens, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos and NightTail carpet lamps.

The FE is priced at ₹24.45 lakh and uses the 79 kWh battery. It also gets R20 alloy wheels, Intelligent Adaptive Suspension, a 540-degree camera with blind-view monitoring, dual-zone automatic climate control and a wireless phone charger.

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FE Four gets the higher equipment level

The FE Four sits at ₹26.95 lakh and combines the FE-specific design with the equipment available on the higher Four variant. Its feature list includes L2+ ADAS with five radars and one vision sensor, VisionX AR HUD, EyeDentity driver and occupant monitoring, HandsFree Park and a power-operated tailgate. It also gets six-way powered driver and ventilated front seats, PKE with electric flush door handles and C-shaped LED DRLs.

The regular Four and Launch Edition are also priced at ₹26.95 lakh with the 79 kWh battery. They add features such as Google Gemini integration through TEQ_Talk, personalised tailgate messaging, Drift Mode, Revive Mode, Tribe Drive and scheduled OTA updates.

More connected features across the range

Other features include automatic user-profile detection, charge scheduling, cabin pre-cooling, NFC and digital car key functionality, PID parental lock, in-car gaming, Karaoke, Dolby Vision and Private Audio.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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