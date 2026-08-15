Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq launched at 19.45 Lakh; Gets new FE edition

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Mahindra has launched the BE 6 Sporteq range in India, adding new variants and special editions to its electric SUV lineup. Prices for the Sporteq start at ₹19.45 lakh for the 59 kWh One variant and go up to ₹26.95 lakh for the 79 kWh Four, Launch Edition and FE Four variants. All prices are ex-showroom and exclude charger and installation costs.
The Sporteq range is available with 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery options. Mahindra has also introduced BaaS versions of the One and Two variants, priced at ₹11.45 lakh and ₹12.95 lakh, respectively. Under the BaaS programme, the battery cost is charged separately at ₹3.76 per km.
The 59 kWh battery is available with the One, Two and Three variants, while the 70 kWh unit is offered with Three and Three+ variants. The 79 kWh battery is available with Three+, Four, Launch Edition, FE and FE Four variants.
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The new FE variant brings a Formula E-inspired design theme to the BE 6 Sporteq. It gets a black and Firestorm Orange interior with leatherette and suede upholstery, along with FE decals on the Infinity Roof. The cabin also features dual 31.24-cm Super HD screens, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos and NightTail carpet lamps.
The FE is priced at ₹24.45 lakh and uses the 79 kWh battery. It also gets R20 alloy wheels, Intelligent Adaptive Suspension, a 540-degree camera with blind-view monitoring, dual-zone automatic climate control and a wireless phone charger.
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The FE Four sits at ₹26.95 lakh and combines the FE-specific design with the equipment available on the higher Four variant. Its feature list includes L2+ ADAS with five radars and one vision sensor, VisionX AR HUD, EyeDentity driver and occupant monitoring, HandsFree Park and a power-operated tailgate. It also gets six-way powered driver and ventilated front seats, PKE with electric flush door handles and C-shaped LED DRLs.
The regular Four and Launch Edition are also priced at ₹26.95 lakh with the 79 kWh battery. They add features such as Google Gemini integration through TEQ_Talk, personalised tailgate messaging, Drift Mode, Revive Mode, Tribe Drive and scheduled OTA updates.
Other features include automatic user-profile detection, charge scheduling, cabin pre-cooling, NFC and digital car key functionality, PID parental lock, in-car gaming, Karaoke, Dolby Vision and Private Audio.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.