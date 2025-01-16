Mahindra BE 6 scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test. Here is the full result

The Mahindra BE 6 has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Program. It scored 31.97 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 points in child occupant protection. With these ratings, the BE 6 now ranks second in the list of safest vehicles on Indian roads.\

Adult occupant protection test for the battery electric SUV reflected good results across the board. This includes a side pole impact test, a frontal offset deformable barrier test, and a side moveable deformable barrier test. The Mahindra BE 6 scored 15.97 out of 16 points in frontal offset deformable barrier test, closely following its bigger sibling, the XEV 9e. In the side moveable deformable barrier test, the car scored a full 16 points. The BE 6 was fitted with airbags all around, belt load-limiters and pretensioners, and ISOFIX mounts on the outboard seats.

“The BE 6 and XEV 9e mark the start of a new era not only for Mahindra, but also for automotive safety in India. Built on INGLO architecture and powered by the most powerful mind in the automotive world – MAIA, BE 6 and XEV 9e are engineered to set new standards on all fronts of the automotive experience," said R Velusamy, President - Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. He added, “the results of the Bharat-NCAP tests are a testament to our commitment to safety and proof that we at Mahindra remain at the forefront of automotive safety, with a desire to continually push the envelope."

The Mahindra BE 6 features a high-strength bodyshell for enhanced safety, alongside features such as seven airbags, all-wheel disc brakes with brake-by-wire tech and brake booster. The all-electric SUV further includes a Level 2+ ADAS suite with a broad range of safety features, such as front collision warning, driver-initiated auto lane change, lane centering and emergency steering assist, blind spot detection, cross-traffic alerts, and automatic emergency braking.

Mahindra XEV 9e crash test:

Bharat NCAP also crash-tested the Mahindra XEV 9e, which is now the safest passenger vehicle on sale in India. It was given a five-star rating on the test and scored a perfect 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and the side moveable deformable barrier test. The XEV 9e further scored 32 out of 32 in adult occupant protection and 45 points out of 49 in child occupant protection.

What are the prices of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

At present, the prices for the mid-spec variants of both EVs are the only ones that have not been revealed. The entry-level Mahindra BE 6 is priced at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and this goes up to ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec. The Mahindra XEV 9e starts from ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes as high as ₹30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

