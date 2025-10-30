Mahindra BE 6 Pack One reaches dealerships, Deliveries expected to begin soon

According to a recently uploaded video on the social media platform YouTube, the Mahindra BE 6 Pack One variant has started arriving at dealerships across India, hinting that customer deliveries are imminent. This marks the first detailed look at the BE 6’s entry-level version, which still carries the SUV’s bold and futuristic design language.

The BE 6 will be offered in five trims, Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three, with prices ranging from ₹18.90 lakh to ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

How does the BE 6 Pack One appear?

The BE 6 Pack One retains much of the concept’s sharp styling but dials back on premium touches seen in higher variants. At the front, it features dual-pod LED headlamps and an illuminated BE logo on the hood. However, it skips the signature C-shaped LED DRLs, fog lamps, and silver skid plate found on upper trims, though there’s a provision to retrofit fog lamps through dealerships.

From the side, the Pack One stands out as the base model with 18-inch steel wheels featuring aerodynamic black covers. The flush-type front door handles are manually operated, while the rear handles are integrated neatly near the C-pillar for a clean appearance. A gloss-black body cladding runs along the lower section and wheel arches, but the car misses the electrically operated door handles and 19-inch alloys from higher trims.

At the rear, it sports LED taillamps that are not connected by a light bar. The Mahindra Infinity logo, BE 6 badge, and roof spoiler with a centre cutout are present, along with an additional lip spoiler. Unlike the higher trims, this one lacks the illuminated BE logo below the spoiler due to the absence of connected taillamps.

How premium is the cabin for a Base variant?

Inside, the BE 6 Pack One impresses by offering a sophisticated design even without luxury materials. The cabin features a black and grey dual-tone theme, with fabric upholstery replacing leatherette. The dashboard design feels modern and cockpit-like, highlighted by the “Halo" ring around the driver’s side.

A large connected dual-screen setup comprising two 12.3-inch displays dominates the upper dashboard, while a slim horizontal air vent runs beneath it. The flat-bottom two-spoke steering wheel lacks leather wrapping but maintains a sporty look. The centre console houses a rotary dial controller, a thrust-lever-style gear selector, and a dedicated key holder. Rear passengers benefit from a foldable centre armrest with cupholders and rear AC vents, ensuring decent comfort even in the base variant.

What features does the BE 6 Pack One offer?

Key features of the BE 6 Pack One include:

Dual 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system

Cruise control

Automatic climate control with rear vents

Push-button start/stop

However, it misses out on:

Ventilated seats

Head-up display (HUD)

Dual-zone auto AC

16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

NFC key

How safe is the Base variant?

Standard Safety features include:

6 airbags

Electronic parking brake

Rear parking camera with sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rain-sensing wipers

What's available in higher variants:

7 airbags

360-degree camera

Front parking sensors

Level-2 ADAS

What powers the BE 6 Pack One?

Specification Details Battery Pack 59 kWh Electric Motor Single Motor Power Output 231 bhp Torque 380 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) 557 km Drivetrain Rear-Wheel Drive

The higher trims of the BE 6 also get a 79 kWh battery paired with a 286 bhp rear motor, extending the range to 683 km (MIDC).

Which SUVs does it compete with?

The BE 6 is part of a hotly contested electric SUV space, taking on models such as the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and VinFast VF6.

