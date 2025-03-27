Mahindra BE 6 Pack One or Pack One Above: Which makes more sense

The deliveries of the Mahindra BE 6 has started PAN India. Interestingly, only the top of the line Pack Three variants are currently available. The Mahindra BE 6 is available across five variants starting with Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. All the variants except for the Pack Three gets powered by a 59 kWh battery pack.

The prices of the Mahindra BE 6 Pack One start at ₹18 lakh, meanwhile, the Pack One Above is priced at ₹22.50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Here’s how the Pack One Above differs from the base Pack One variant.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One: Features

From the base variant itself, the Mahindra BE 6 receives a lot of features and technology. On the outside, it gets illuminated BE logos on both the front and rear and bi-LED headlamps with DRLs at the front and LED taillamps. Apart from this, the BE 6 Pack One rides on 18 inch wheels with aero caps.

Inside, the Mahindra BE 6 receives fabric upholstery, which is available across all the variants in the lineup. In addition to this, it also receives a dual 12.3 inch screen, one serving as infotainment system and the other as instrument cluster. The 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system also receives wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Interestingly, this infotainment system, driven by a Qualcomm chipset, comes loaded with pre-installed shopping, news and OTT apps with in-built Alexa as well as a few connected features like cabin precooling and scheduled charging, and is paired by a 4 speaker, twin tweeters setup.

In addition to this, the BE 6 Pack One also gets auto headlamp and wipers, push button start/stop, cooled console storage, rear AC vents, 60:40 split rear seats and 65W USB-C ports both in the front and rear, among other features.

In terms of safety, the base variant of the Pack One gets six airbags, disc brakes on all four corners with brake by wire tech, rear parking sensor with HD camera, electronic parking brake and driver drowsiness detection sensor to name a few.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above: Features

Compared to the base Pack One, the Pack One Above trim of the Mahindra BE 6 features a range of significant updates. These consist of a bigger R19 set of wheels shod with aero covers. A fixed glass roof is also added. The variant also has a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) that shows individual tyre readings. Other convenience features are an automatic windshield de-fogger, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) and a wireless charging pad for front-row passengers.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One vs Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above: Specs

Both the Mahindra BE 6 Pack One and Pack One Above get powered by a 59 kWh battery pack that powers the 228 bhp electric motor mounted on the rear axle. This setup produces 380 Nm of torque. Both the variants of the SUV offer fast charging capabilities, promising 20-80 per cent charge in just 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack One vs Mahindra BE 6 Pack One Above: Price and deliveries

The prices for the Mahindra BE 6 Pack One start at ₹18.90 lakh, meanwhile the Pack One Above has been priced at ₹20.50 lakh. Both the prices are ex-showroom. Interestingly, the deliveries of both the variants will be at the last, starting from August 2025.

