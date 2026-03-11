Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Be 6 Batman Edition Sold Out In 7 Minutes

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition sold out in 7 minutes

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 11 Mar 2026, 09:11 am
  • Mahindra’s BE 6 Batman Edition electric SUV sold out all 999 units within seven minutes of bookings opening, reflecting high demand.

The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition comes riding on R20 alloy wheels and gets its suspension finished in Alchemy Gold.
Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra’s limited-run BE 6 Batman Edition has witnessed overwhelming demand in India, with the entire allocation selling out within minutes of bookings opening. The company confirmed that all 999 units of the special edition electric SUV were reserved in just seven minutes after the booking window went live.

The Batman Edition is a themed version of the BE 6 electric SUV and is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant. This time, the special edition was priced at 28.49 lakh ex-showroom, which is 70,000 higher than the previous lot. The limited edition was introduced as a collector-focused model and quickly generated strong interest among enthusiasts. Due to the high demand, the total production was set at 999 units.

What makes the Batman Edition unique?

This special edition stands out with a distinctive Batman-inspired design. The exterior gets a Satin Black finish along with Batman graphics and themed badging. It also features gold-coloured elements such as the suspension components and brake callipers, while riding on 20-inch alloy wheels that add to its aggressive stance.

Inside, the cabin follows an all-black theme with special edition detailing and contrast accents. The SUV continues to offer the same premium equipment as the Pack Three variant, including large digital displays, a panoramic glass roof, and a premium sound system.

Powertrain and range

Mechanically, the Batman Edition remains identical to the standard BE 6 Pack Three variant. It is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor producing around 286 PS and 380 Nm of torque. It is a rear-wheel drive system, Mahindra is still not offering an all-wheel drive powertrain.

Mahindra claims a driving range of up to 682 km on a full charge. With the entire allocation being booked within minutes, the BE 6 Batman Edition underlines the strong demand for exclusive, limited-run electric vehicles in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2026, 09:11 am IST
TAGS: Mahindra BE 6 electric vehicles EV electric cars
