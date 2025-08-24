Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition sells out in 135 seconds. Check details

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition, a thematically dedicated electric SUV based on The Dark Knight Trilogy, found instant and overwhelming appeal, with its quick sell-out within a record time of 135 seconds. The limited-range car, launched with only 300 units, was soon increased to 999 due to growing demand, and even this increased batch also disappeared in a duration of more than two minutes.

Mechanically, the BE 6 Batman Edition is the same as the standard model and is derived from the Pack Three variant, which features a larger 79 kWh battery pack.

Mahindra first introduced the BE 6 Batman Edition on August 14, 2025, with only 300 units to be produced. The creaking demand compelled a reshuffling: production was raised to 999 units, more than triple the original increase, underscoring surprise demand. Even with this expanded allocation, all units were booked within 135 seconds of the sales launch on August 23 at 11:00 AM.

Mahindra BE 6: Design

The BE 6 Batman Edition is mechanically identical to the standard version of the SUV and gets new cosmetic elements. It features an exclusive Satin Black exterior paint job paired with custom Batman decals on the front doors and “BE 6 × The Dark Knight" badging at the rear. It rides on new R20 alloy wheels for a more aggressive stance, while the suspension components have been finished in Alchemy gold.

The Batman logo from The Dark Knight Trilogy has been used on several exterior features, such as the hub caps, front quarter panels, rear bumper, windows, and rear windshield. The Infinity Roof also has the famous Bat symbol in red, and the Night Trail carpet lights cast the logo on the road.

Mahindra BE 6: Cabin

The cabin is trimmed in suede and leather with gold sepia accent stitching and Bat emblems integrated throughout. The dashboard features a brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition plaque with individual numbering, denoting its exclusivity. The charcoal leather instrument panel gets a brushed gold halo that wraps around the driver’s cockpit.

The gold accents extend to the steering wheel, In-Touch Controller, and Electronic Parking Brake, while the key fob is detailed in matching Alchemy Gold. The Bat emblem is further embossed on the “Boost" button, seatbacks, interior labels, and the passenger-side dashboard pinstripe graphic. The Dark Knight theme continues with Batman Edition branding on racecar-inspired door straps, a Batman Edition welcome animation on the infotainment display, and even custom exterior sounds which are said to be inspired by the Batmobile.

Mahindra BE 6: Specs

Mechanically, the BE 6 Batman Edition is identical to the standard model and is based on the Pack Three variant with the larger 79 kWh battery pack. With this, the electric SUV delivers a range of up to 682 km on a single charge. While the 59 kWh variant produces 230 bhp, the 79 kWh version offers 285 bhp, with torque identical for both at 380 Nm.

The BE 6 supports DC fast charging up to 175 kW, which enables the battery to go from 20 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.

