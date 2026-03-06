Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition returns; bookings reopen on March 10

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the return of the limited-run Batman Edition of the Mahindra BE 6 after the special SUV received overwhelming demand during its initial release. Developed in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the themed electric SUV originally sold out its entire production run of 999 units in just 135 seconds, making it one of the quickest-selling special editions in the brand’s history.

Inspired by the aesthetics of The Dark Knight Trilogy by Christopher Nolan, the Batman Edition quickly became a collector favourite among enthusiasts and fans of the iconic DC superhero. Since the first batch sold out, Mahindra has continued to receive strong interest and repeated requests from customers across social media who missed the original booking window.

In response to this demand, Mahindra has decided to reopen bookings for the special edition for a limited period, giving buyers another chance to own the Batman-themed electric SUV. While the original 999 units remain the founding chapter of the Batman Edition story, this second opportunity allows more fans to participate in the experience.

Booking Timeline

Mahindra has outlined a short booking window for the special edition SUV:

Add Your Preference opens: March 6, 2026 on mahindraelectricsuv.com

Bookings start: March 10, 2026 at 11:00 AM (open for one day only)

Deliveries begin: April 10, 2026

The company also confirmed that bookings referred by existing BE 6 Batman Edition owners will receive priority delivery, acknowledging the early adopters who secured the original limited run.

The cabin gets upholstered in suede and leather with gold sepia accent stitching and gets a brushed gold halo around the driver cockpit

Design Inspired by Batman

The Batman Edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three 79 kWh variant of the BE 6 and features several cosmetic and thematic upgrades inspired by the Dark Knight universe.

On the outside, the SUV gets a custom Satin Black finish complemented by 20-inch alloy wheels for a more aggressive stance. Adding contrast are Alchemy Gold painted suspension components and brake calipers, giving the SUV a distinctive performance-inspired appearance.

Multiple Batman design cues have been integrated across the body. The Bat emblem from the Dark Knight films appears on the hub caps, front quarter panels, rear bumper, windows and rear windshield. The SUV also features custom Batman decals on the front doors, a special “BE 6 × The Dark Knight" limited edition badge, and an Infinity Roof with the Bat emblem.

Another unique feature is the Night Trail carpet lamp, which projects the Bat symbol on the ground when the doors are opened.

Batman-themed Cabin

Inside, the BE 6 Batman Edition continues the theme with a dark and premium cabin highlighted by gold accents. The dashboard features a brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition plaque, while the charcoal leather instrument panel gets a gold halo surrounding the driver cockpit.

The seats combine suede and leather upholstery with gold sepia stitching, and the Bat emblem is integrated into multiple interior surfaces including the seats, interior labels and the Boost button.

Further detailing includes:

Gold-accented steering wheel, electronic parking brake and In-Touch controller

Custom key fob with Alchemy Gold highlights

Bat emblem graphic across the passenger-side dashboard

Race car-inspired door straps with Batman Edition branding

Batman Edition welcome animation on the infotainment screen

Mahindra has also added custom Batman-inspired exterior engine sounds, enhancing the theatrical character of the electric SUV.

With its bold design, exclusive theme and limited availability, the BE 6 Batman Edition continues to position itself as a collectable EV.

