Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e phase 2 test drives begin. Is your city on the list?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Jan 2025, 09:29 AM
  • Deliveries of Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 will begin between February and March 2025.
The BE 6e is priced from ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) while the XEV 9e comes at a introductory starting price of ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Loaded with futuristic technology that can take on some of the luxury vehicles, coupled with unique design that offer a standout road presence, both EVs are all set to hit Indian roads from February next year.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e were launched in November 2024 with a starting price of 18.90 lakh and 21.90 lakh, respectively. Meanwhile, the top end Pack Three variants of the electric SUVs are priced at 26.90 lakh and 30.50, respectively. The prices of the remaining variants are yet to be announced. The company has already commenced the test drives for the vehicles inDelhi NCR, Mumbai MMR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune in the first phase. Now though the second phase of the test drives have also commenced, starting from January 25.

In the second phase, customers in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Goa, Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Surat, Vadodara, Chandigarh and Tricity will be able to get the test drives for both the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e. Meanwhile, the third phase, test drives for both the vehicles will be available across India, starting from February 7.

Also Read : Car or gadget? Mahindra clarifies on viral video of a stalled BE 6 after accident

What are the battery packs on offer with the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

Mahindra will provide the BE 6 and XEV 9e models with battery options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh. These battery packs are capable of DC fast charging at a rate of up to 175 kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 20 percent to 80 percent in a mere 20 minutes.

What is the claimed range of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

Mahindra claims that the BE 6 is capable of achieving a distance of up to 535 km when equipped with its 59 kWh battery pack, while the 79 kWh variant is said to offer a range of 682 km. In contrast, the XEV 9e is reported to have a range of 542 km with the 59 kWh battery and 656 km with the 79 kWh battery pack.

Also watch: Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 Bharat NCAP crash test videos out | 5-star safety ratings | India's safest EVs

What is the power and torque output of Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

The compact battery pack is designed to deliver a maximum power output of 230 bhp in both vehicle models, while the larger battery pack will generate 285 bhp. The torque remains consistent at 380 Nm. Currently, Mahindra will offer the electric SUVs exclusively in a rear-wheel drive configuration. Three driving modes will be available: Range, Everyday, and Race. Additionally, there will be a Boost mode and a One-pedal drive mode.

First Published Date: 26 Jan 2025, 09:29 AM IST
