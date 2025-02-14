Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e bookings are now open. Here's how to book

Mahindra has commenced bookings for its born-electric SUVs, the BE 6 and the XEV 9e on Valentine's Day, aligning with the brand's theme of ‘Unlimit love’. Interested buyers will be able to place their bookings online by visiting the manufacturer's official website or offline by visiting their nearby Mahindra dealership.

The starting ex-showroom price of the performance-oriented SUV, the BE 6, is set at ₹19.4 lakhs. The elder sibling, the XEV 9e is being offered at a starting price of ₹22.4 lakhs (ex-showroom). In addition to this, Mahindra is offering other convenient payment plans for the top-spec trims as well.

In just two months since announcing their prices, Mahindra has dispatched 1,837 units of the XEV 9e and Be 6 electric SUVs. The manufacturer has produced a total of 2,281 units of these vehicles and plans to increase production in the upcoming months.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Performance and range

Although the features and design of the XEV 9e and BE 6e differ, they share the same powertrain. The Mahindra INGLO architecture accommodates two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) units. Initially, both the XEV 9e and BE 6e will offer the 59 kWh battery pack.

According to Mahindra, the BE 6e can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes when using a 175 kW DC fast charger. While the range for the 59 kWh battery pack is still undisclosed, the 79 kWh pack is stated to achieve a range of 682 km according to ARAI testing. The smaller battery delivers 228 bhp, while the larger 79 kWh version generates 278 bhp. Notably, both battery options provide a consistent torque output of 380 Nm.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Deliveries

The deliveries of the Pack Three variant of both the cars are slated to begin from mid of March 2025. Whereas, the deliveries of Pack Three Select and Pack Two will begin from June 2025 and July 2025, respectively. The deliveries of the entry level variants, One and One Above will begin in August 2025.

