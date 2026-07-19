Watch: Mahindra BE.07 spotted testing again

Mahindra's upcoming BE.07 electric SUV has been spotted testing once again, revealing more production-ready details as the model moves closer to its global debut. Although the prototype continues to wear heavy camouflage, the latest spy shots provide a better idea of what buyers can expect from the all-electric SUV.

The BE.07 will expand Mahindra's born-electric lineup and is expected to slot above the BE 6. Unlike the coupe-styled BE 6, the BE.07 is expected to offer a more practical five-seat or even a seven-seat layout while sharing its underpinnings with the company's INGLO-based electric vehicles.

Spy shots reveal production-ready styling

The latest test mule showcases several exterior elements that appear ready for production. At the front, the SUV will feature angular projector headlamps, while the bumper houses integrated front parking sensors. Fog lamps will be positioned lower down, and the bonnet appears to have gained a more muscular stance.

Viewed from the side, the BE.07 retains Mahindra's modern EV design language with frameless doors, flush-fitting door handles and large black alloy wheels. The sloping roof line is now gone for a more upright design, which means that the BE.07 will be more practical than thebrand's coupe SUVs.

At the rear, the prototype sports vertically stacked LED tail lamps, a rear wiper and washer, and a registration plate recess positioned on the tailgate. The rear profile also looks clean.

Cabin expected to feature premium technology

While the interior has not yet been photographed, the BE.07 is expected to borrow much of its equipment from Mahindra's latest generation of electric SUVs.

The feature list is likely to include dual digital displays, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, multi-zone climate control, a head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Type-C charging ports, and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Six airbags are also expected to be offered as standard.

INGLO platform to underpin the BE.07

Mahindra has not disclosed the powertrain specifications of the BE.07. However, the SUV will be based on the INGLO electric platform, which also underpins the BE 6 and XEV models.

As a result, the BE.07 is expected to share battery pack options and electric motor configurations with its siblings. It is likely to be positioned as a larger, family-oriented electric SUV while offering the performance, technology and driving characteristics associated with Mahindra's born-electric architecture.

Also Read : Mahindra BE 07 electric SUV spied with frameless doors

Expected launch

With testing now progressing using production-spec components, the Mahindra BE.07 appears to be in the final stages of development. More details, including battery specifications, range figures and pricing, are expected to be revealed closer to its global debut.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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