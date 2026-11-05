Maharashtra targets 30% electric vehicle registrations by 2030

Maharashtra aims to achieve a 30% market penetration for electric vehicles in all new vehicle registrations by 2030 under the state government's EV policy. The Maharashtra government is also working to transform the state from a major automobile manufacturing hub into a global centre for future mobility.

Under the state's electric vehicle policy, Maharashtra set a target of ensuring that 30% of new vehicle registrations are electric by 2030.

Speaking at the launch of Mercedes-Benz's all-new GLC EV electric SUV in India, which will be built in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government, under its electric vehicle policy, has set a target of ensuring that 30% of new vehicle registrations are electric by the end of this decade. "Under the state's electric vehicle policy, we have set a target of ensuring that 30% of new vehicle registrations are electric by 2030," he stated, while also adding that the state government is promoting fast-charging infrastructure along highways, sustainable mobility corridors along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and (Mumbai-Nagpur) Samruddhi Mahamarg, and battery recycling facilities.

Fadnavis further noted that Maharashtra is ambitious to be a state beyond vehicle manufacturing to take global leadership in electric vehicles, battery technology, power electronics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, automobile software, design and research and development. "The future vehicle will not merely be a vehicle running on four wheels. It will be an integrated mobility platform combining computing, energy systems and artificial intelligence. Maharashtra is ready to lead this transformation," he said.

Maharashtra accounted for more than 20% of India's total automobile production, with Pune and adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township emerging as major automotive manufacturing clusters.

Meanwhile, as part of the state's electric vehicle policy, the Maharashtra government has set a target of deploying 50,000 electric buses within three years. Fadnavis announced a few days ago that the state requires approximately 50,000 electric buses over the next three to four years to meet growing demand for public transport electrification.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: