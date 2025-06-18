Made-in-India Suzuki e Vitara launched in the UK. India launch in…

Suzuki has launched its maiden all-electric offering, the e Vitara, in the UK. The new Suzuki e Vitara is priced at 29,999 Pounds (approx. ₹35 lakh) in the UK for the base variant, going up to 37,799 Pounds (approx. ₹44 lakh) for the top-spec variant. The e-Vitara is manufactured in India at Suzuki’s facility in Gujarat and exported to global markets. The model is slated to arrive in the country later this year.

UK-Spec Suzuki e Vitara: Battery & Range

The UK-spec Suzuki e Vitara is available in two variants - Motion and Ultra. The 49 kWh battery pack is available only on the Motion trim, while the larger 61 kWh battery pack is available on both trims. The latter also gets Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel drive system that sends power to all four wheels. The e Vitara with the 49 kWh battery promises a range of 346 km (WLTP), while the 61 kWh version has a higher range of 428 km (WLTP) on a single charge. The automaker is offering a warranty of 10 years/160,000 km on the vehicle and battery in the UK.

The e Vitara is powered by a single motor on the lower trims, which produces 142 bhp. The higher trims get the dual-motor setup with 4WD churning out 178 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The dual motor variants are paired with only the 61 kWh battery pack, offering a reduced range of 412 km (WLTP).

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: India Launch

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara made its India debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January, and was slated to arrive in the domestic market by March this year. However, the launch has been delayed to September this year.

Not just the e Vitara, Suzuki will also manufacture its badge-engineered cousin, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, which was also showcased at Bharat Mobility, for global markets. That said, Toyota India is yet to announce a timeline for the launch of the model in the country. Needless to say, the e Vitara will be hitting the showroom floors first.

Suzuki will be churning out about 70,000 units of the e Vitara in its first year of production, most of which have been allocated for exports. That said, production plans were rejigged in the wake of the rare earth magnet shortages, reducing the outflow for the first two quarters (Q1 & Q2) of FY2026. The company now plans to produce 8,200 units, against a previous estimate of 26,500 units during the same period. It needs to be seen if Maruti will be able to hold on to the September timeline for launching the e Vitara or will have to rework its plans again for India.

