Lotus unveils plug-in hybrid Eletre after going fully electric

Lotus has unveiled a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the Eletre SUV in China, marking a rare reversal for the brand, which first launched the model as a fully electric vehicle. The new PHEV variant is called Eletre “For Me" and is currently confirmed only for the Chinese market.

What’s Different Under the Skin

The biggest change is under the bonnet. The Eletre PHEV combines a petrol engine with an electric drivetrain:

2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine

70 kWh battery pack

Dual electric motors (front and rear)

Combined system output: 952 hp

0–100 kph: 3.3 seconds

According to China’s CLTC testing standard, the claimed driving range is 420 km. Lotus states that the battery supports fast charging, with a 30 to 80 percent top-up achievable in around 8 minutes.

Lotus Electre

Can You Spot the Difference?

Design changes are subtle. The PHEV version remains visually close to the all-electric Eletre, with a few distinguishing details:

More open front grille compared to the EV

New alloy wheel designs

“For Me" badging

Carbon fibre-style trim on the D-pillars

Inside: Business as Usual

Interior images have not yet been released. However, the layout and equipment are expected to mirror the electric model, including:

15.1-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system

Digital driver display and passenger screen

23-speaker KEF audio system

Heating, cooling and massage functions for all seats

Electrically adjustable seats

Soft-close doors

ADAS features

A Quick Look Back at the India-Spec Electric Eletre

In India, the electric Lotus Eletre was launched in 2023 at an ex-showroom price of ₹2.55 crore. It is sold in three variants:

Eletre and Eletre S: 603 hp dual-motor setup with up to 600 km range

Eletre R: 905 hp dual-motor setup with a 2-speed transmission and a range of 490 km

Torque stands at 710 Nm for the standard versions and 985 Nm for the R. Acceleration figures are:

0–100 kph in 4.5 seconds (Eletre, Eletre S)

0–100 kph in 2.95 seconds (Eletre R)

All variants get all-wheel drive, active air suspension, torque vectoring and five drive modes. A 112 kWh battery supports 10–80 percent rapid charging in 20 minutes.

Will the PHEV Reach India?

Lotus has not confirmed any plans for the Eletre PHEV outside China. If it reaches Europe, it is likely to follow in India as well.

