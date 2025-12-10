Lotus unveils plug-in hybrid Eletre after going fully electric

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Lotus has unveiled a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the Eletre SUV in China, marking a rare reversal for the brand, which first launched the model as a fully electric vehicle. The new PHEV variant is called Eletre “For Me" and is currently confirmed only for the Chinese market.
The biggest change is under the bonnet. The Eletre PHEV combines a petrol engine with an electric drivetrain:
According to China’s CLTC testing standard, the claimed driving range is 420 km. Lotus states that the battery supports fast charging, with a 30 to 80 percent top-up achievable in around 8 minutes.
Design changes are subtle. The PHEV version remains visually close to the all-electric Eletre, with a few distinguishing details:
(Also Read: New Kia Seltos 2026 India Launch Live Updates)
Interior images have not yet been released. However, the layout and equipment are expected to mirror the electric model, including:
In India, the electric Lotus Eletre was launched in 2023 at an ex-showroom price of ₹2.55 crore. It is sold in three variants:
Torque stands at 710 Nm for the standard versions and 985 Nm for the R. Acceleration figures are:
All variants get all-wheel drive, active air suspension, torque vectoring and five drive modes. A 112 kWh battery supports 10–80 percent rapid charging in 20 minutes.
Also Read : VinFast Sells Six Times More Electric Cars Than Tesla In India In November 2025
Lotus has not confirmed any plans for the Eletre PHEV outside China. If it reaches Europe, it is likely to follow in India as well.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.