Lotus teases upcoming Theory 1 EV sports car, to be revealed on September 16

Lotus has just brought out three new teasers for their upcoming sports car, with which the brand is expected to go the electric route. At present, the model is called the Lotus Theory 1 and it is going to be unveiled on September 16. The British carmaker is well-known for its ICE-powered sports cars, but it is now expected to pursue electrification in the coming years, having launched the Lotus Emira as its final ICE vehicle.

Lotus, now majority-owned by the Chinese multinational Geely, has recently been introducing electric cars into its lineup. The carmaker kicked off their path to electrification through the Evija sports car, their first ever electric vehicle which was limited to 130 units. Lotus continued on this route having brought out the Eletre SUV and the Emeya electric sedan and is expected to take it forward with the upcoming Theory 1 sports car.

Lotus Theory 1: What do we know so far?

The three videos shared by Lotus on their social media platforms showcase the futuristic design elements of the Theory 1 EV. The car is expected to be an official preview concept for the upcoming Type 135 electric sports car, which is set for a 2028 debut. The teaser video titled ‘Analogue’ shows illustrations of older Formula 1 cars before offering a glimpse of the Theory 1’s tail section that seamlessly tapers down into a set of LED tail lamps. The rear end further features an active spoiler that can rise up at high speeds to increase downforce and act as an air brake when slowing down.

Another clip showcases what looks like a Formula 1-style rectangular steering yoke that can seemingly extend out from the dashboard. It seems to contain a small display alongside paddle shifters. The third clip, titled ‘Digital’, showcases one of the car’s front fenders which contains an illuminated display strip with unique graphics that pulsate.

The clip further shows a glimpse of a digital display screen with a list of icons on one side. One icon reads out ‘regen’, a potential hint at the Theory 1’s tech. This could mean that the car features regenerative functionality through which it retains energy lost through heat, braking, and other means. While this does not confirm whether the car will be fully-electric or a hybrid, the former is more in line with Lotus’s future plans. More details about the Theory 1 will emerge as we step closer to the reveal date.

