Check out top 5 electric scooters under 1 lakh

If you're planning to buy an electric two-wheeler, festive season is just the right time. Apart from being an auspicious time, it is also the time when automakers come up with myriads of discounts and benefits that you can avail of. As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.

Companies like Ola Electric, Bounce, Ampere, Okinawa and Lectrix EV have electric two-wheeler options under ₹1 lakh and some of these come with latest technology and decent range for city driving. Check out the top five options below:

Ola S1X

Priced from ₹90,000 (ex-showroom), this electric scooter from Bengaluru-based Ola Electric comes with two battery options - 2 kWh and 3 kWh. If you have a locked budget, you can opt for the smaller battery option which can deliver up to 91-km of IDC claimed range on a single charge at a top speed of 90 kmph. It features a 3.5-inch segmented display.

Bounce Infinity

Priced from ₹83,886 (ex-showroom), this electric scooter EV startup Bounce comes with removable battery and can even be bought sans battery for a lesser price. It sources power from a two kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery which provides a range of 85 km on a single charge at a top speed of 65kmph. It offers a Drag mode that enables users to drag the scooter in case it gets punctured.

Okinawa Praise Pro

Priced from ₹99,645 (ex-showroom), this electric scooter from Okinawa Autotech comes with a three-year warranty. It sources power from a 2.08 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is detachable, and can be juiced up in two-three hours. The scooter is claimed to deliver a range of 81-km on a single charge at a top speed of 56 kmph. It comes in a variety of eight body colours and gets stylish looks.

Ampere Zeal EX

Price around ₹90,000 (ex-showroom), this electric scooter comes with a 60V, 2.3 kWh advanced lithium battery which takes about five hours to fully charge. The scooter is claimed to deliver a range of up to 100-km on a single charge and comes with three years of standard warranty. It can reach a top speed of 50-55 kmph.

Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0

Priced at ₹1 lakh each, these electric scooters are touted to offer various segment-first features. These will come with an array of 36 safety features, 24 smart features and 14 comfort features, among others. These will be available with a 2.3kWh and a 3kWh battery options, offering up to 100+ kilometres of range on a single charge.

*The mentioned prices are indicative and subject to change

