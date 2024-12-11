Looking for EVs under 20 lakh in India? Here are the ones that offer the best range

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The electric vehicle (EV) market in India is growing at a rapid pace offering a number of options for buyers that seek an eco-friendly alternative and want to save on running costs. Under a budget of ₹20 lakh, several EVs provide an impressive range without compromising on features and performance. Listed below are five EVs under ₹20 lakh with the best ARAI-certified range.
The newly launched Mahindra BE 6 has made big waves in the international markets as well with its affordable pricing. The coupe-styled SUV gets a claimed range of 682 km (MIDC) and starts at just ₹18.9 lakhs (ex-showroom). It gets several bells and whistles such as adaptive dampers which are offered on cars of higher segments. The SUV also gets laden with Level 2 ADAS and other safety features.
The Tata Nexon EV has been a game-changer in the Indian EV market. This model stands out with its 5-star BNCAP-rated body shell, modern features such as vehicle-to-load capability, a 12.3-inch voice-assisted touchscreen and powerful performance. Its 489 km ARAI-certified range makes it an excellent choice for long-distance travel making it fit for city and highway use. The Tata Nexon EV long-range model is priced starting from ₹12.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra’s first electric vehicle, the XUV400 combines a sporty design with impressive performance. It recently also scored a 5-star rating at the BNCAP crash test and has fast charging capability. Priced starting at ₹The MIDC-certified range of 456 km. The XUV400 gets all four disc brakes and is priced starting at ₹16.74 lakh (ex-showroom)and the top-spec variant costs ₹17.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The XUV 400 also gets modern conveniences such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents and wireless charging.
The MG ZS EV is one of the first electric SUVs which was introduced by MG in the country. It starts at ₹19 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets an MIDC-approved range of 461 km. The SUV gets Level 2 ADAS functionality and can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. The MG ZS EV is packed with features including a panoramic sunroof, iSmart with advanced UI and 17-inch alloy wheels. It makes for a great family SUV for those looking to travel in a greener way.
The recently introduced SUV by MG, the Windsor EV offers an interesting battery as a service option which brings down the acquisition cost to just under ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Windsor EV gets a 332 km range approved by MIDC. The Windsor EV gets three variants which start at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) if you're looking to own the battery. The Windsor EV also has an interesting aero lounge seating, a 9-speaker Infinity audio setup and a glass roof for added comfort and convenience.
