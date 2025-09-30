Looking for an EV? Navratri is the best time to buy. See 7 most popular models…

India’s electric vehicle market is buzzing with activity, and this Navratri could be the perfect time to make the switch. Government incentives like road tax waivers and income tax rebates, rising fuel prices, and growing awareness of eco-friendly transport are driving EV sales across the country.

But more importantly, carmakers roll out attractive finance schemes and festive offers during Navratri, making it easier for buyers to bring home an electric car. From budget-friendly hatchbacks to premium sedans, the market has something for everyone. Here are seven popular EVs that deserve your attention this season:

If budget is your top concern, the MG Comet EV is hard to ignore. Priced at ₹6.9 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the cheapest EV in India right now. Despite its compact size, just 2.9 metres long, the Comet offers a surprisingly roomy cabin thanks to its mono-volume design. It’s an excellent option for first-time EV buyers who need a small, city-friendly car.

Inside, you get dual 10.25-inch high-resolution screens, a premium-looking LED light setup, and clever space utilisation. The flip-and-slide front seats allow easy access to the rear despite the car having only two doors.

The Comet runs on a 17.3 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 230 km—sufficient for daily city commutes. Charging takes about 7 hours with an AC charger. While it misses out on DC fast charging, the Comet’s affordability and quirky design make it a practical urban runabout.

The Tata Tiago EV is a sensible upgrade for buyers who want a little more range and practicality without spending too much. With prices starting at ₹7.9 lakh, it balances affordability and functionality well.

The Tiago EV comes in two versions: Medium Range (257 km) and Long Range (315 km). This gives buyers the flexibility to choose based on their daily travel needs. The car retains much of the ICE Tiago’s design but adds EV-specific touches like a closed-off grille with an EV badge and a dual-tone interior theme.

For driving, you get two modes: City mode for smooth, efficient acceleration and Sport mode that unlocks quicker throttle response with speeds of up to 120 kmph. DC fast charging enables a 10–80 per cent charge in just one hour, making it more practical for longer journeys.

For buyers who want SUV-like presence without breaking the bank, the Tata Punch EV is a great pick. Priced from ₹10.9 lakh onwards, it sits neatly between the entry-level Tiago EV and the premium Nexon EV.

The Punch EV is built on Tata’s new Acti.ev platform and offers two battery packs: 25 kWh with a 315 km range and 35 kWh with a 421 km range. Its 190 mm ground clearance makes it suitable for both city roads and occasional rough patches, something hatchbacks can’t always manage.

Inside, the Punch EV offers a modern, comfortable cabin with three drive modes, City, Eco, and Sport. The single CCS2 charging port supports DC fast charging, which can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in about an hour. For families wanting a stylish yet budget-friendly EV SUV, the Punch EV ticks most boxes.

4. Citroen eC3

The Citroen eC3 appeals to buyers looking for a balance between style and practicality. At ₹11.7 lakh, it’s slightly pricier than Tata’s entry-level EVs but offers a more European flair.

It carries forward much of the ICE C3’s design, both inside and out, making it instantly familiar. The eC3 gets a 29.2 kWh battery, which offers a claimed range of 320 km. While AC charging takes a slow 10.5 hours for a full charge, DC fast charging reduces this to under an hour.

Inside, you get a 10.2-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a roomy cabin. The eC3 is perfect for those who want an affordable EV with a stylish exterior and an upmarket interior.

The Mahindra BE 6 is for buyers who want something futuristic, bold, and packed with technology. It hasn’t officially gone on sale yet, but details reveal it will be a game-changer.

The BE 6 comes with two battery options, 59 kWh and 79 kWh, delivering between 535 km and 682 km of range. With 282 bhp of power, it’s not just efficient but also performance-driven. Safety is a strong focus here, with seven airbags, level 2 ADAS, a driver-focused cockpit, and even an “Infinity roof" design for an airy feel.

This SUV will be positioned higher in the price ladder, but for tech enthusiasts who want cutting-edge features, the BE 6 is worth the wait.

If you’re someone who values in-car technology, the Mahindra XEV 9e should be on your radar. Its concept-like styling and futuristic cabin make it stand out instantly.

Powered by a 59 kWh battery and a 228 bhp motor, it delivers a 542 km range, good for city commutes and highway drives alike. Charging is quick with a 140 kW DC fast charger.

The highlight, though, is the interior: a massive 43-inch triple-screen display, 5G connectivity, voice controls, and ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. Add a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system, and the XEV 9e becomes an appealing luxury-tech package.

At the top end of the EV spectrum sits the BYD Seal, a sleek sedan that combines luxury with sports car-like performance. For buyers who want a premium EV this festive season, it’s among the most exciting options.

The Seal comes with two battery packs: 61.44 kWh and 82.56 kWh, offering a driving range between 510 km and 580 km. In the performance variant, it accelerates from 0–100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds, rivalling many sports cars.

Inside, it features a 15.6-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s console, ventilated seats with power adjustment, and a full ADAS suite for safety. Its panoramic sunroof and plush interiors further enhance its appeal as a premium electric sedan.

