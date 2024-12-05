Looking for an electric scooter under 2 lakh? Five best options to consider

The electric two-wheeler market is one of the fastest-growing segments in India's automotive industry. Within this category, the premium electric scooter segment has been host to a wide range of launches across various price points. As a result, the Indian electric scooter segment is one that is highly competitive with numerous offerings, each with their respective pros and cons. If you are interested in purchasing an electric scooter within the price of ₹2 lakh, here are five great options which you should consider:

1 River Indie: The River Indie is available in one variant that is priced at ₹1,38,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). With this, the e-scooter offers three colour options: Summer Red, Monsoon Blue, and Spring Yellow. It relies on a 4 kWh battery that sends power to a 6.7 kWh motor. This helps the River Indie to churn out 26 Nm of torque and make a 0-40 kmph sprint in 3.9 seconds. The e-scooter tops out at 90 kmph and promises to offer 120 km of range on a single charge. It features telescopic front forks and a rear coil spring, both with hydraulic dampers, and it gets a double-sided aluminium alloy swingarm. The River Indie comes riding on 14-inch alloys with single disc brakes on both ends.

2 Ola S1 Pro: The Ola S1 Pro is listed at ₹1,34,999 (ex-showroom) and is offered with a single variant that brings a 4 kWh battery to run an 11 kW electric motor. The S1 Pro tops out at 120 kmph and it lasts for a range of 195 km, making it the fastest out of this list while retaining the longest single-charge range. There are five colour options available with the S1 Pro and it features a seven-inch touchscreen display with navigation and multiple UI themes. It features user-defined Rider Profiles and offers additional features through the Ola Electric smartphone app, such as proximity unlock, geofencing and time fencing.

3 Ather 450 Apex: Launched to celebrate Ather Energy completing 10 years in the business, the Ather 450 Apex is a premium made-to-order e-scooter that comes at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.94 lakh. It is based on the Ather 450X and comes with styling and performance upgrades. It is available on a made-to-order basis and is the most expensive e-scooter on this list. Driven by a 7 kW electric motor, it packs more power than the 450X and claims an IDC-certified range of 157 km on a single charge. With a 3.7 kWh, it boasts a top speed of 100 kmph and a max torque rating of 26 Nm. The 450 Apex rides on 12-inch alloys fitted in tubeless tyres and features regenerative braking. It is wrapped in a special Indium blue colour scheme with orange highlights. A 7-inch TFT touchscreen console is included with Ather Connect and RideAssist range of features.

5 Ather Rizta: The Ather Rizta was introduced earlier this year in April, available in three variations, seven colour choices, and two battery options. The Rizta S with the 2.9 kWh battery starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,09,999, while the Riza Z with the same is priced at ₹1,26,499. The 3.7 kWh variant is priced at ₹1,46,499 (ex-showroom). Although all variants have the top speed capped at 80 kmph, the 3.7 kWh variant offers a 159 km single-charge range, while the 2.9 kWh model stops short by 36 km. The Rizta is equipped with a seven-inch TFT display that includes turn-by-turn navigation in addition to Google Maps. Recharging the 2.9 kWh version takes 6.5 hours, whereas the 3.7 kWh version requires only 4.5 hours for a full charge.

