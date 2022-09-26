HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Lml To Return To India With Electric Bike In 2023, Aims To Raise 500 Crore

LML to return to India with electric bike in 2023, aims to raise 500 crore

LML is one of the oldest two-wheeler brands based in India. It had shut its operations back in 2018. It was acquired by SG Corporate Mobility in August last year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Sep 2022, 09:52 AM
LML Electric's first product will be an electric bike which will be launched in the first half of next year for the European and the US markets. The second and third products will be launched in the second half of 2023 for India and other markets.
LML Electric's first product will be an electric bike which will be launched in the first half of next year for the European and the US markets. The second and third products will be launched in the second half of 2023 for India and other markets.
LML Electric's first product will be an electric bike which will be launched in the first half of next year for the European and the US markets. The second and third products will be launched in the second half of 2023 for India and other markets.
LML Electric's first product will be an electric bike which will be launched in the first half of next year for the European and the US markets. The second and third products will be launched in the second half of 2023 for India and other markets.

LML Electric, which was recently acquired from its parent company Lohia Machinery Limited from Kanpur, is aiming a grand comeback to the Indian markets next year. The new owner, SG Corporate Mobility, has announced that it plans to launch the first electric vehicle from the brand in India by next year. It is also trying to raise up to 500 crore to invest in setting up its new manufacturing facility in the country as the brand plans to return to business after nearly five years. and scale up business.

Yogesh Bhatia, MD and CEO at LML Electric, revealed the company's plans for India as well as other countries. "We are planning to launch three products and all are in different categories. Our first product, an electric bike (bicycle), is coming in the first half of 2023 for the European and the US market. Our second and third products will be launched in the second half of 2023 for India and other markets," Bhatia was quoted by news agency PTI.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹38,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹59,900 - 62,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹64,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

LML is one of the oldest two-wheeler brands based in India. It had shut its operations back in 2018. It was acquired by SG Corporate Mobility, led by Bhatia, in August last year. LML Electric has joined hands with with Saera Electric Auto Pvt Ltd, which had acquired iconic American two-wheeler manufacturer Harley Davidson's manufacturing plant at Bawal in Haryana.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

LML Electric's first product for India will be a hyper bike, which is essentially a crossover between an electric scooter and motorcycle. The second one is likely to be an electric scooter.

Bhatia said that LML Electric has already earmarked 350 crore investment for first phase of its operation which has taken care of brand acquisition, product development and initial production. It now aims to raise 400 crore to 500 crore for the second phase where LML Electric will look for expansion in India and abroad. "Parallelly, we are also exploring to set up our own manufacturing plant...Over 18 months to two years we will set up our own facility," said Bhatia.

LML Electric plans to manufacture around one million EVs after 2025. The facility in Bawal has an annual capacity of around 2.25 lakh units per year. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer also plans to set up sales network in every district of India with a partner in the next three to five years.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2022, 09:52 AM IST
TAGS: LML Electric Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP was launched earlier in 2021 in India at a price of ₹83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Motor launches Ntorq 125 Race XP in Nepal
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hero Electric accelerates EV dreams, to establish mega factory in Rajasthan
Hero Electric accelerates EV dreams, to establish mega factory in Rajasthan
LML to return to India with electric bike in 2023, aims to raise ₹500 crore
LML to return to India with electric bike in 2023, aims to raise 500 crore
Volvo Cars aims one third sales from used car business, to expand by 2024
Volvo Cars aims one third sales from used car business, to expand by 2024
This Volkswagen innovative concept EV looks like a time machine from future
This Volkswagen innovative concept EV looks like a time machine from future
New BMW M2 ready to hit the asphalt with 453 hp power, debut soon: Report
New BMW M2 ready to hit the asphalt with 453 hp power, debut soon: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city