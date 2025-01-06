LML reveals key details about Star electric scooter ahead of launch in India

The LML Star electric scooter's key details, like range and performance, have been officially revealed ahead of its launch in India later this year. The Star was showcased at the Auto Expo held in 2023 in Greater Noida, and was scheduled for launch last year. It will be the first among three EVs to be launched in India by the electric two-wheeler manufacturer in coming days. The upcoming electric scooter has been developed by designers roped in from global two-wheeler giants like Ducati , Ferrari , Yamaha , and Kawasaki .

LML Star electric scooter was unveiled for India launch last year. It will be the first among three upcoming electric scooters planned by LML for Indi

LML has not revealed the exact date of the launch. However, it has confirmed that the EV will be introduced this year. When launched, it is expected to take on rivals such as Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak electric in the electric scooter segment in India.

LML has announced that it has acquired a key certificate for the Star electric scooter. The EV maker has secured the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) certificate for the Star which ensures the EV abides by the quality and safety standards set by the government for producing vehicles for the market. It is one of the key final steps before LML can launch the Star electric scooter in India. Yogesh Bhatia, MD and CEO at LML, said, “Securing the CMVR Certificate for the LML Star demonstrates that we meet the highest industry standards in both technology and safety. With its advanced features, premium design, and top-tier performance, the LML Star is set to redefine what electric mobility in India can be."

LML Star: Range, battery, top speed

LML has also revealed some of the key specifications of the Star electric scooter ahead of the launch. The EV maker says that the Star will offer a range of up to 203 kms in a single charge, which is the longest any electric scooter has claimed in India. While details about the battery size of the Star remains under wraps, it is expected to come with two set of removable battery packs. The electric motor is capable of churning out around 7.8 bhp of maximum power and offer a top speed of 90 kmph.

LML Star: Design and features

The design of the LML Star electric scooter is futuristic look as the design patent reveals. It gets a dual-tone black and white body colour, LED DRL and projector headlights and red accents. LML says the Star is more like a mid-maxi scooter borrowing several design elements. It will stand on 14-inch wheels and offer features like digital display and wireless charger. LML will equip the EV with safety features like tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold assist, reverse mode and ABS among others.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: