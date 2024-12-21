Living with the Tata Nexon EV for over 1,000 km. Here's what we learned

As the world shifts towards a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly mode of transportation, electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly popular. Additionally, EVs are incredibly cost-effective, with lower operating costs and reduced maintenance needs. EVs are becoming increasingly accessible and convenient, paving the way for a future where sustainable transportation is the norm.

The most popular electric vehicle in the Indian market is the Tata Nexon EV. It was the first electric vehicle that Tata Motors launched. We recently had the opportunity to live with the Tata Nexon EV for over 1,000 km, and here's what we learned about the experience.

Range anxiety: A thing of the past?

The dashboard design is quite smart but there are no cupholders.

One of the biggest concerns about EVs is range anxiety – the fear of running out of charge before reaching your destination. However, our experience with the EV proved that the charging network is expanding rapidly. We got a real-world range of around 280 km on a single charge while using air conditioning and ventilated seats. While travelling to Punjab which is around 400 km away from Delhi, we charged the Nexon EV twice that too only while we were taking a refreshment break and having lunch. That time was enough to top up the battery enough to continue the journey ahead.

Charging: Faster and more convenient than you think

Tata Nexon EV LR charging at a Statiq DC fast charging.

Charging the EV was a breeze, thanks to the fast charging capability. We noticed that the Nexon EV was pulling around 30 kW while charging. Additionally, we found that once you figure out the application, starting the charging process is quite straight forward. One thing that could have been better is that the person needs to add money to the wallet of the application first.

Performance and Handling: A Pleasant surprise

A shoutout to the LED headlamps that have a nice throw and light up the road ahead.

Electric vehicles are known to have torque straight from lower down but still, the performance was a pleasant surprise because of how smooth the acceleration was. In fact, it could wheel spin quite easily, just a dab of throttle and the front wheels would spin and the traction control would get engaged. Then there was the handling was also impressive, with a responsive steering system and the body roll was also very well contained.

Cost Savings: A significant advantage

One of the biggest advantages of owning an EV is the cost savings. With an estimated cost of around ₹1.20 per km, the EV is significantly cheaper to run than its petrol or diesel-powered counterparts. Additionally, the EV requires minimal maintenance, with fewer moving parts and no oil changes required.

Practicality and Convenience: A game-changer

The boot space of the Tata Nexon EV is quite decent and has a neat space for the charger.

Despite being a sub-4 metre compact SUV, the Nexon EV proved to be quite practical. The boot space was large enough to take our luggage and the space inside was also quite decent. Regen braking proved to be quite beneficial as it meant that the driver did not need to apply the brakes. However, the way the regen kicks in is quite strong and it could be smoothen out. We appreciated the EV's silent and smooth operation, which made for a more comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

Few things that you should know

The home charger that the electric cars are supplied with requires proper earthing or the charger would throw an error and the vehicle would not charge. Then there are things like it is difficult to reach the button for the ventilated seats and the USB ports. Then there are no cup holders on offer which is a big miss in 2024. Apart from this, to use the touch-sensitive buttons, the driver has to take his or her eyes off the road.

Overall, our time with the Nexon EV was solid. The EV is comfortable, is offered in multiple battery packs and the performance is also quite nice. Yes, at first there is a bit of range anxiety but once you start living with the vehicle, understand it, a trust starts building up.

