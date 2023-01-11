HT Auto
Liger's self-balancing scooters debut at Auto Expo 2023, launch later this year

Mumbai-based electric vehicle startup Liger Mobility unveiled two electric scooters at the Auto Expo 2023, which claim to come with world's first self-balancing technology leveraging core sciences, IoT and AI. The Liger X and X+ electric scooters will be available for bookings in mid-2023, while deliveries are expected to commence later this year. Besides that, the company aims to start exporting these two-wheelers by mid-2025. HT Auto has learnt that the Liger X will be priced at around 90,000 (ex-showroom) after applying the FAME-2 subsidy.

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 11 Jan 2023, 11:02 AM
Liger X and X+ electric scooters will be available in five different colour options.
The EV firm claims that this industry-first technology will ensure enhanced rider safety, comfort and convenience, as compared to any scooter available globally. The auto-balancing or self-balancing technology can be activated or deactivated at lower speeds by just pushing a button.

The Liger X and Liger X+ will come powered by a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack, which is claimed to have been developed for Indian weather conditions. The battery has advanced algorithms ensuring thermal safety and predictive maintenance. The electric mobility start-up has not revealed the specifications of the scooters yet but it has claimed that both EVs have a top speed of 65 kmph. The Liger X promises a 60 km range on a full charge, while the Liger X+ offers a 100 km range on a single charge.

The Liger X gets a detachable battery pack that can be charged fully in less than three hours, while Liger X+ comes with a non-detachable battery pack that takes around 4.5 hours to be fully charged. The manufacturer is offering fast charging options for both scooters at an additional cost. The two electric scooters also have features like reversing button, learner mode, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Speaking about the design, available in five different colour options, the Liger X and Liger X+ have an identical design that blends the retro theme with modern features. The scooters get inverted delta-shaped LED headlamps, LED daytime running light, LED taillight and LED turn indicators, a fully digital TFT instrument cluster, wide seats for rider and pillion rider, a chunky grab rail etc. Both the scooters come equipped with 4G and GPS, The Liger X+ is claimed to get a turn-by-turn navigation feature. Also, it will allow the rider to check phone calls and messages on the scooter's TFT display, claims the EV manufacturer. Both EVs run on alloy wheels wrapped with meaty tyres.

Speaking to HT Auto, Ashutosh Upadhyay, co-founder of Liger Mobility, said that the startup is initially looking at a production capacity of 20,000 units in 2023. He also said that the production number would be gradually ramped up to a capacity of 100,000 units annually in the subsequent two years.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2023, 11:00 AM IST
