Lexus TZ electric SUV globally unveiled; will it come to India?

Japanese luxury automaker Lexus has unveiled the TZ electric SUV globally. The TZ SUV is its first three-row electric SUV and is based on the same TNGA platform on which the Toyota Highlander is based. The electric SUV from Lexus is expected to be launched in the North American market by the end of this year, while other markets, including Japan, China and Europe, are expected to get it early next year.

Lexus globally unveiled the TZ, its first three-row electric SUV. Featuring 402 bhp, a 530 km range, and advanced Arene software, it launches in North America first, with India's arrival unconfirmed.

Lexus TZ Electric SUV: Battery Pack and Power

The Lexus TZ is powered by a 95.82-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, powering a dual-electric motor setup with each motor producing 223.95 bhp and 268.6 Nm of torque, bringing the combined total output to 402.3 bhp. In addition to that, the electric three-row SUV from Lexus accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Lexus NX 2494 cc 2494 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 66.59 Lakhs Compare View Offers Lexus LM 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 2.10 Cr Compare View Offers Lexus RX 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 99.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Lexus LX 3346 cc 3346 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 2.82 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Lexus LBX 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Lexus UX 1987 cc 1987 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Additionally, the SUV gets a range of up to 530 km. The electric SUV gets a dedicated ‘range’ mode, which maximises the potential driving distance by limiting power output and vehicle speed to mitigate deceleration and avoid unnecessary acceleration and braking.

Lexus TZ Electric SUV: Exterior

The Lexus TZ showcases a modern and unique aesthetic by blending a commanding road presence with sophisticated and streamlined styling. The Lexus TZ leans into a philosophy of ‘Provocative Simplicity’, which results in a look that is both graceful and sharp. In addition, this design serves a functional purpose as well, achieving a 0.27 drag coefficient.

The side profile of the electric SUV features semi-flush handles and textured finishes complement the 20 or 22-inch aero wheels. Sharp geometric patterns and the signature twin-L lighting setup further distinguish the face of the vehicle.

The wide stance and prominent rear wings maintain a classic SUV silhouette. The Lexus branding is clear in the three-dimensional tailgate and L-shaped lights, while the TZ offers various paint options, including Sonic Tellus.

Lexus TZ Electric SUV: Interior

The Lexus TZ utilises the advanced Arene software platform, enhancing the LexusConnect multimedia experience. A core feature of the cabin is the integration between the 14-inch central display and the 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

Through the LexusLink+ app, owners can subscribe to various service bundles to access a broad spectrum of navigation, security, and convenience tools. The Standard Services package covers the essentials, including cloud-based navigation, a voice assistant, remote climate and door controls, and over-the-air software updates.

Additionally, a new Smart Digital Key+ allows up to seven people to access the vehicle via a smartphone or watch. For specialised needs, the Connect and Drive bundle integrates Spotify and advanced voice features, while the Connect and Secure package adds a drive recorder and anti-theft tools like a remote immobiliser.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta variant lineup, SX Tech and SX (O) trims discontinued

Lexus TZ Electric SUV: Will it come to India?

India’s growing EV ecosystem and consumers slowly adopting electric power have prompted automakers to move towards the EV space. Lexus’ rivals, including Mercedes-Benz and BMW, have multiple EV offerings in their portfolio. While Lexus introduced the ES sedan in an electric avatar, the TZ can strengthen the electric vehicle portfolio of the company further if introduced in India. While China is set to get the Lexus TZ, the arrival of the TZ electric SUV in India remains unclear.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: