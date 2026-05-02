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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Lexus Teases New Three Row Electric Suv Ahead Of May 6 Debut

Lexus teases new three-row electric SUV ahead of May 6 debut

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 02 May 2026, 18:42 pm
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  • Lexus has teased a new three-row electric SUV ahead of its May 6 debut, expected to be called the Lexus TZ.

Lexus has teased a new electric three-row SUV based on the Toyota Highlander EV, with an official unveiling scheduled for May 6
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Lexus has teased a new all-electric SUV ahead of its global debut scheduled for May 6, 2026. While the Japanese brand has not officially confirmed the name, the upcoming model is widely expected to be billed as the Lexus TZ according to earlier trademark filings. Likely to be based on the Toyota Highlander EV, it will positioned as a three-row electric SUV and sit alongside the TX in the company’s global portfolio.

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The teaser image reveals a full-size SUV silhouette featuring a roofline that tapers off towards the rear, giving it a more coupe-inspired profile than the Highlander EV, while overall proportions remain similar.

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Design and interior

Spy shots captured overseas further indicate that the model could feature split LED headlamps, a closed-off grille design, sculpted body panels, chunky wheel arches, and large alloy wheels. Certain design elements, particularly around the greenhouse and door handles, appear closely related to its Toyota counterpart.

Inside, the TZ is likely to feature a three-row configuration, potentially with both six- and seven-seat layouts on offer. A large 14-inch infotainment screen is expected to be carried over from other Lexus models, although the cabin would likely be differentiated through improved materials, upholstery, and premium amenities.

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Range and performance

Under the skin, the Lexus TZ is expected to employ a 95.8 kWh battery pack, the larger of the two offered in the Highlander EV. With this, the upcoming SUV could deliver a driving range of over 480 km on a full charge. Unlike the Toyota model, which is expected to offer multiple configurations, the Lexus could be sold exclusively with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. Although power figures are yet to be confirmed, the TZ could mirror the Highlander’s 338 bhp output.

Once launched, the new Lexus TZ is expected to rival premium three-row EVs such as the Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 9, and Volvo EX90.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 02 May 2026, 18:42 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming evs electric vehicles electric suv electric car lexus
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