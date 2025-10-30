Lexus LS Coupe Concept showcased in Tokyo: What makes it special?

Lexus redefined what the flagship LS nameplate stood for at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. No longer limited to the luxury sedan that reflected the Japanese brand’s level of craftsmanship and refinement, the LS family will now represent Luxury Space. With this broader interpretation, Lexus has unveiled two new, radically different concept models. While one is a three-row six-wheeler luxury minivan, the other stands tall as a high-riding crossover. Dubbed the LS Coupe Concept, it is the one that is more likely to enter production in the coming years and will set the tone for the brand’s future flagship models.

Lexus LS Coupe Concept: Dramatic Redesign

The Lexus LS Coupe Concept reinterprets the familiar spindle grille as a closed-off design shaped by angular LEDs and an aerodynamic front fascia

In spite of being billed as a coupe, the Lexus LS Coupe Concept is more of a fastback SUV with a sleek roofline that gently slopes down, but stops short of connecting with the rest of the rear end. It is a dramatic evolution of the classic LS design, and while it shares a lot of the minivan’s edginess, it is more elegant with its sculpted bodywork. The coupe also retains the traditional spindle grille design in the form of angular LEDs integrated into the front fascia.

Lexus LS Coupe Concept: Exterior Details

The LS Coupe Concept features an unusual tailgate, which slide open and outwards to reveal the cargo area underlined with bamboo accents

The LS Coupe Concept greets passengers with rear-hinged coach doors, reminiscent of the Ferrari Purosangue, which itself invoked some of the Rolls-Royce spirit. The model was displayed on a set of wide, bronze-finished wheels with semi-transparent covers, further highlighting its futuristic take. The rear fascia features thin C-shaped connected LEDs, as well as an unusual tailgate that slides open and outwards to allow cargo access.

Also Read : Century Coupe concept marks new chapter for Toyota’s luxury legacy

Lexus LS Coupe Concept: Interior Opulence

The LS Coupe Concept features rear-hinged coach doors revealing an expansive cabin with flat floors

The coach doors reveal expansive, lounge-like interiors, which benefit from a large panoramic glass roof that gives the illusion of an airy cabin. The driver gets special treatment with a sporty seat finished in blue, while passengers get cream-coloured seats leaning more towards comfort. Bamboo accents cover the interior, spreading across sections such as the second-row footwell, centre cupholders, B-pillars, and overhead console.

The cabin’s highlight is its extremely minimalistic dashboard design, where the driver gets a dual-layer display mounted behind the steering yoke, and the front passenger receives an individual, wide infotainment display that can fold when not in use.

Physical controls are almost entirely non-existent, with most vehicle functions likely to be controlled by gestures, voice commands, and displays. There is an overhead console with touch-capacitive HVAC controls on the glass roof, alongside power window buttons between the front seats.

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport Concept finally hits the track with V8 power

What is it?

The concept is design as a fastback SUV with a sloping roofline that travels downwards till it almost hangs over the rear end

All things considered, the LS Coupe Concept is likely to be positioned as an all-electric crossover. Official details about the powertrain are not yet available, but the concept’s overall design points to an EV architecture. The cabin features a completely flat floor, typical of luxury EVs built on dedicated platforms. The closed-off front end, a lack of exhaust pipes, and a missing gear selector drive home the point further. Lexus is likely to remain tight-lipped about power and range figures, and it is not yet confirmed whether the LS Coupe Concept will actually make it to production.

Even so, the model is significant for Lexus as it previews the future of the brand’s flagship lineup, which will now transition from a single luxury sedan to a whole new family of luxury models. Instead of focusing on a single centrepiece as a halo model, the LS concepts signify a broader product strategy with various formats.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: