Lexus ES 500e electric sedan launched in India at 89.99 lakh

Japanese luxury automaker Lexus has launched the new-gen electric ES sedan in India, priced at ₹89.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Revealed globally in April 2025, the Lexus ES is currently in its eighth generation. Additionally, the ES strengthens Lexus’ product portfolio, which already includes the RX , NX and LX SUVs along with the LM MPV. The electric sedan is the first all-electric car from the luxury automaker to be launched in India.

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2026 Lexus ES: Battery Pack and Power

The Lexus ES gets a 74.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, located underneath the ES’ floor beneath the passenger compartment. The ES 500e is powered by two electric motors, with the front making 221 hp and the rear making 118 hp, with a combined total output of 338 hp, and gets a range of approximately 440 km. It gets an all-wheel drive DIRECT4 system and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.1 seconds.

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Moreover, the DIRECT4 drive force distribution control uses vehicle wheel speed, acceleration and steering angle sensor information to control the front-to-rear torque distribution between 100:0 and 0:100. When launching from a stop, and during straight-line acceleration, the system uses a front-to-rear torque distribution between 60:40 and 40:60 to minimise vehicle pitch and help achieve a direct acceleration feel.

2026 Lexus ES: Design

The Lexus ES features a redesigned front bumper with L-shaped LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) with Z-shaped turn indicators up front. The main headlamps are tucked away neatly in the gloss black element on the lower part of the front bumper. In addition to that, the grille has been changed with unique diamond-patterned inserts with an air dam at the bottom of the bumper.

Viewed from the side, the vehicle boasts character with an aesthetic which is further intensified by the use of gloss black trim and a selection of modern alloy wheel patterns. At the rear, the design utilises an LED light bar to bridge the gap between the tail lamps while incorporating backlit branding for the signature.

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2026 Lexus ES: Features and Interior

The new Lexus ES gets a clean cabin with increased reliance on touch-based controls. The 2026 ES gets a 14-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a three-spoke steering wheel, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), ambient lighting, powered electric front seats with memory function and front seat ventilation and heating, among other features.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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